'Raining in the Mountain' is the peak of martial arts filmmaking

If you like nonstop action in your martial arts movies, the films of legendary Hong Kong director King Hu might leave you a little frustrated at first.
1973’s “The Fate of Lee Fang,” which played at the UW Cinematheque in a restored print last year, and 1979’s “Raining in the Mountain,” which is this week’s Cinematheque movie, are both exercises in delayed gratification for contemporary action fans used to a big fight every 15 minutes.
Hu takes his time setting up the pieces on the board, building up intrigue among characters and their competing motives. When the fight finally comes, in the final half hour, the result is beautiful and explosive.
The Cinematheque is offering “Mountain,” in a gorgeous restored print from Film Movement Classics, to watch online. Email info@cinema.wisc.edu and put “RAINING” in the subject line to gain access. The current episode of the free film series’ podcast, Cinematalk, features a conversation about the film between programmer Mike King and UW professor emeritus David Bordwell, one of the world’s preeminent film scholars on Asian cinema.
“Raining in the Mountain” takes place at a forbidding Buddhist monastery deep in the forest. The temple’s aging abbot is preparing to retire and hand over the reins, and several candidates have made the pilgrimage for consideration.
There are ulterior motives afoot. The monastery also houses a priceless scroll. A nobleman named Esquire Wen (Yueh Sun) is planning to steal the scroll, and the woman posing as his concubine (Feng Hsu) is really a legendary thief named White Fox. The thief Jade Fox, played by Zhang Ziyi in Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” seems like a clear homage to White Fox, and Hu is known for strong female characters who are the equal or better than their male adversaries.
Other guests of the temple, including a smilingly corrupt general, also have designs on the scroll. The first two-thirds of “Raining” is a cat-and-mouse game — or, more precisely, cat and several other cats — as the factions try and outmaneuver each other to gain possession of the scroll. The monastery, with its secret passages and hidden compartments, is a marvelous playground for the characters to skulk around in, and Hu is constantly finding fresh angles to film the intrigue as the adversaries shadow each other.
There’s some action, including a three-way game of keepaway with the scroll that’s choreographed like an artfully precise dance. But the film really takes flight in its final half-hour, a breathless foot chase through an autumnal forest, with fighters leaping impossibly high in the air and doing backflips.
It’s a thrilling finale, and “Raining in the Mountain” shows one of the masters of the form at the top of his game.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!