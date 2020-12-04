'Raining in the Mountain' is the peak of martial arts filmmaking

“Raining in the Mountain” takes place at a forbidding Buddhist monastery deep in the forest. The temple’s aging abbot is preparing to retire and hand over the reins, and several candidates have made the pilgrimage for consideration.

There are ulterior motives afoot. The monastery also houses a priceless scroll. A nobleman named Esquire Wen (Yueh Sun) is planning to steal the scroll, and the woman posing as his concubine (Feng Hsu) is really a legendary thief named White Fox. The thief Jade Fox, played by Zhang Ziyi in Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” seems like a clear homage to White Fox, and Hu is known for strong female characters who are the equal or better than their male adversaries.

Other guests of the temple, including a smilingly corrupt general, also have designs on the scroll. The first two-thirds of “Raining” is a cat-and-mouse game — or, more precisely, cat and several other cats — as the factions try and outmaneuver each other to gain possession of the scroll. The monastery, with its secret passages and hidden compartments, is a marvelous playground for the characters to skulk around in, and Hu is constantly finding fresh angles to film the intrigue as the adversaries shadow each other.