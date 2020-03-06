'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' is a slow-burn romantic masterpiece

Seething with anger, Héloïse refused to sit for the previous portraitist, so Marianne is brought to the island under false pretenses. She pretends to be a companion for Héloïse, to walk with her as Héloïse hikes along the jagged cliffs of the island. Marianne closely observes Héloïse’s features on those walks, and at night, she paints from memory.

The power of truly seeing, and understanding, another person, is a major theme of the film. The patriarchal society Héloïse and Marianne live in refuse to truly see women as individuals, only as the roles they are destined to play — servant, mother, wife. But they see each other. So much of the film we’re watching Marianne watch Héloïse, her eyes appraising, then appreciating, then finally falling for her. The surprise is that, the whole time, Héloïse was watching back.

Sciamma builds this mutual attraction with a slow burn of shared glances and hidden smiles, intimate gestures played out against the majestic sweep of the island’s landscape. Sometimes, the churning of the sea against the rocks seems to substitute for the emotions that the women feel but, at least at first, cannot express.