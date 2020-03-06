'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' is a slow-burn romantic masterpiece

Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” opens with a montage of blank canvases, as a group of female art students put their first lines on their pages. Some are confident thick slashes, others are hesitant curling lines. But each of the women face the emptiness of the canvas, and have the courage to begin.
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” is about the audacity of creation, whether of a new work of art or a new love affair. With precise, confident brushstrokes, Sciamma creates a tender and complex love story of passionate intensity. “Do all lovers think they’re inventing something new?” Héloïse (Adèle Haenel) says at one point to Marianne (Noémie Merlant). Sciamma certainly has.
The year is 1770, and Marianne is a former French nun who now paints portraits for a living, although only of women. This is not by choice — as a woman, she’s forbidden from painting male bodies, a hindrance she says is to prevent women from making great works of art. She still draws them in secret; as much as possible in the 18th century, Marianne tries to live life on her terms.
Marianne is brought to a windswept island with an assignment, to paint the likeness of Héloïse, the reluctant bride-to-be of an Italian merchant she has never met. Isolated in a drafty country estate, Héloïse is like a chicken in a cage, being fattened by her mother (Valeria Golino) for the sale. The portrait is part of the package. Marianne’s painting isn’t meant to be a work of art, but to sell Héloïse as a product.
Seething with anger, Héloïse refused to sit for the previous portraitist, so Marianne is brought to the island under false pretenses. She pretends to be a companion for Héloïse, to walk with her as Héloïse hikes along the jagged cliffs of the island. Marianne closely observes Héloïse’s features on those walks, and at night, she paints from memory.
The power of truly seeing, and understanding, another person, is a major theme of the film. The patriarchal society Héloïse and Marianne live in refuse to truly see women as individuals, only as the roles they are destined to play — servant, mother, wife. But they see each other. So much of the film we’re watching Marianne watch Héloïse, her eyes appraising, then appreciating, then finally falling for her. The surprise is that, the whole time, Héloïse was watching back.
Sciamma builds this mutual attraction with a slow burn of shared glances and hidden smiles, intimate gestures played out against the majestic sweep of the island’s landscape. Sometimes, the churning of the sea against the rocks seems to substitute for the emotions that the women feel but, at least at first, cannot express.
They finally give in to their emotions, but love seems impossible to maintain beyond the splendid isolation of the island, which gives “Portrait” a poignant undercurrent. Marianne believes she’s more emancipated than Héloïse, who is doomed to marry a stranger. “I would hate to be in your place,” Marianne tells her. “We are in the same place, exactly the same place,” Héloïse responds, knowing that Marianne is just as constricted by society in her own way.
The film builds in emotional power as it goes, leading to a devastating final shot (not unlike the one in “Call Me By Your Name”) that simply holds on a character’s face for several minutes. “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” feels bracingly new, but also timeless, and may be Sciamma’s masterpiece.