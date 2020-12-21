Pixar's dazzling 'Soul' dives into mortality, existence and all that jazz

But then fortune strikes, as an old student turned session player (Questlove) runs into Joe with the opportunity of a lifetime. The legendary jazz trumpeter Dorothea Washington (Angela Bassett) needs a pianist to accompany her at that night’s gig. Joe aces the audition, and is so thrilled that he wanders out into the street, falls down a manhole, and dies. End of movie. Cue closing credits.

Just kidding! Joe may be dead, but he’s not done. We next see his soul, a little blobby thing that looks like the Funko Pop version of his living self, riding an endless cosmic People Mover with other recently departed souls on their way to the Great Beyond. But Joe isn’t ready. He’s got to make that gig, so he jumps off the escalator and goes on the run as a fugitive from fate.

After falling through several dimensions, Joe lands in the Great Before, a candy-colored preschool of sorts that gets pre-born souls prepared to enter the world. Patient counselors that look like cubist portraits nurture the adorable little souls along, and recently deceased famous people like Archimedes and Shakespeare mentor the souls to find their “spark” — the thing that will give them purpose in life.