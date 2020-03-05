Pixar's 'Onward' still has some of that old animated magic

At this point, the question is not whether a Pixar movie will make you cry, but about what.
Will you blubber over the evaporation of an imaginary friend (“Inside Out”)? Will you weep over a toy’s midlife crisis (“Toy Story 4”)? Or will you mist up over a deceased parent (at least a half-dozen movies and counting)?
The lovable new “Onward” continues the tradition with the same empathy and sensitivity that audiences have come to expect. “Onward” is not top-tier Pixar, but it’s still a successful mix of dazzling visuals, slapstick humor and emotional poignancy.
The movie, directed by Dan Scanlon (“Monsters University”) and written by Scanlon, Jason Headley and Keith Bunin, is set in a post-magical land. Wizards, elves and centaurs used to wield spells, but figured out how to use science and technology instead. Flipping a light switch is a lot easier than having to remember an illumination spell. Now, dragons are family pets, unicorns rummage in the trash cans like raccoons, and people drink Mountain Doom soda and eat at fast-food restaurants called Burger Shire (“Now Serving Second Breakfast”).
Some, like shy teenage elf Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland), don’t remember the time of magic at all. He's happy to live life as an ordinary 16-year-old. Others, like Ian’s metalhead older brother Barley (Chris Pratt), revel in the days of yore, painting unicorns on the side of his van and obsessing over a “Dungeons & Dragons”-type game Barley swears is “historically accurate.”
Barley has an added connection to the past — he’s old enough to remember their father, who died before Ian was born. “Onward” is really smart and empathetic at showing how the boys are defined, and in some ways separated, by the different ways they grieve. Barley clings to the three memories he has of their dad (actually there’s a fourth, but that one he doesn’t like to talk about). Ian, meanwhile, imagines the relationship he could have had with his dad. There’s a sweetly sad scene where Ian “talks” to an old tape recording of his father.
On Ian’s 16th birthday, he gets an unlikely present left by his father — a magical stone and staff, and instructions for a “visitation” spell that will bring back their father for a day. The spell works, but gets interrupted halfway through, and Dad only materializes from the waist down, giving new meaning to "wears the pants in the family."
That gives the brothers 24 hours to find a replacement magic stone to bring the rest of him back to life. What follows is a cracked quest of sorts for the stone, as the brothers use Barley’s role-playing game for clues as they race against time. The journey is often very funny, especially the “Weekend at Bernie’s”-like gags involving the topless father staggering around blindly. Pixie motorcycle gangs, a manticore with an identity crisis (Octavia Spencer) and a mounted policeman (literally — he’s a centaur) all pop up in fun supporting roles. Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays the brothers’ mom, who goes after her sons with the help of that manticore.
But what I love about “Onward” is that it keeps the fantasy elements yoked to a fairly realistic relationship between the two brothers. Holland and Pratt (both Marvel veterans, but who isn’t these days?) have natural chemistry in their voice acting. What we think is going to be a film about an absent parent ends up being a touching salute to brotherhood, and the different roles that a sibling can play in our lives.
The animation is fun and colorful, with the comically exaggerated character and creature designs reminiscent of Scanlon’s “Monsters University” (“Monsters Inc.” director Pete Docter served as executive producer). At the end, it’s a heartwarming tale that shows both kids and their parents how to accept the tough times in their lives and learn to move forward — or, onward.