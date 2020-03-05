Pixar's 'Onward' still has some of that old animated magic

Some, like shy teenage elf Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland), don’t remember the time of magic at all. He's happy to live life as an ordinary 16-year-old. Others, like Ian’s metalhead older brother Barley (Chris Pratt), revel in the days of yore, painting unicorns on the side of his van and obsessing over a “Dungeons & Dragons”-type game Barley swears is “historically accurate.”

Barley has an added connection to the past — he’s old enough to remember their father, who died before Ian was born. “Onward” is really smart and empathetic at showing how the boys are defined, and in some ways separated, by the different ways they grieve. Barley clings to the three memories he has of their dad (actually there’s a fourth, but that one he doesn’t like to talk about). Ian, meanwhile, imagines the relationship he could have had with his dad. There’s a sweetly sad scene where Ian “talks” to an old tape recording of his father.

On Ian’s 16th birthday, he gets an unlikely present left by his father — a magical stone and staff, and instructions for a “visitation” spell that will bring back their father for a day. The spell works, but gets interrupted halfway through, and Dad only materializes from the waist down, giving new meaning to "wears the pants in the family."