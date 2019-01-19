In 1990, Sarah Price was DJing for her college radio station at the University of Iowa when the single came across her desk for L7’s “Shove.”
“When you’re thumbing through all the singles you get sent, it’s just, ‘boy band, boy band, boy band,’” Price said. “At first, looking at that cover, I couldn’t tell that they were female. I put it on, and (I remember) hearing this voice and thinking, ‘Wow, that’s a really high voice for a dude.’”
It seemed the music industry wasn’t quite sure what to make of this hard-rocking, brash, but also funny all-female band either. Originally and incorrectly pigeonholed as a metal band when they formed in Los Angeles in the 1980s, L7 inspired both grunge bands like Nirvana and the "riot grrrl” bands of the 1990s like Sleater-Kinney and Bikini Kill. But mainstream critics, the majority of them white and male, often overlooked them when writing histories of ‘80s and ‘90s rock.
The documentary “L7: Pretend We’re Dead,” directed by Price, aims to correct the record. Assembled largely from footage that the band shot while on the road in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the film presents L7 as a fierce and funny collection of talented women ahead of, and outside of, their time.
“They were just following their hearts in terms of music, and that in and of itself became a bit of an Achilles’ heel,” Price said. “Their rags-to-riches-to-rags story is not dissimilar to a lot of other bands, but theirs has this veil of gender discrimination. They had to work twice as hard to get the same level of recognition, the same kind of money.”
“Pretend We’re Dead” is now streaming on Amazon Prime, and gets a Madison homecoming of sorts when it plays on the big screen at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door). The screening is a double bill with Wendy Schneider’s documentary “The Smart Studios Story,” and “Pretend We’re Dead” features footage of L7 in Madison recording their third album, “Bricks Are Heavy,” at Smart Studios and goofing around with producer Butch Vig.
“Working with L7 was fantastic,” Vig said in an email interview. “I think when they arrived in Madison they felt like they were on holiday. Within a few days, there was a constant parade of freaks ‘n’ geeks that came through the studio, all locals they had met and invited to come by and party. Despite the craziness, we made a damn good album!”
Price won’t be at the Madison screening, but has history in Wisconsin. She attended grad school in Milwaukee and was a producer on the 1999 documentary “American Movie,” which followed local filmmaker Mark Borchardt’s attempts to make a horror movie.
“It seems like just yesterday we were riding around in his car,” Price said. She also co-directed the 2003 documentary “The Yes Men,” which she brought to the Wisconsin Film Festival that year, and the 2006 documentary “Summercamp,” about Wisconsin’s Swift Nature Camp.
Through mutual friends, Price met L7 frontman Donita Sparks, who wanted to produce a documentary about her former band (they broke up in 2001) to correct the record. When she saw all of the footage that the band members had shot on Hi-8 video, she knew she had a gold mine of material. While grunge is often characterized as a gloomy and fashion-free genre, L7 brought a dash of comedy and a heavy dose of performance art to the mix.
“They were filming themselves over many, many years, and it was so intimate and hilarious,” Price said. “Watching this footage, I was constantly laughing. I came away just loving these girls. They were young girls who were so outrageous and so ballsy, egregiously talented and obnoxious at the same time.”
While “Pretend We’re Dead” features some interviews with L7’s contemporaries, and musicians who were influenced by them, the focus is on that footage. Sparks and the other members of L7, Suzi Gardner, Dem Plakas and Jennifer Finch, provide voiceover narration, but we don’t see their present-day selves onscreen until the very end of the film.
“I felt that showing them in the present day would take away from the journey of the footage,” Price said. “The idea behind the film was to really cut it like a verite film. You’re witnessing a real time journey with the band as they’re experiencing it.”
When we finally do see the band members today, it’s as part of a 2015 reunion tour which was sparked in part by the making of the documentary. After seeing the band struggling to survive in the ‘90s, it makes for a triumphant ending.
“They were still so powerful,” Price said. “They really came out of the gate swinging. It was really inspiring to see that.”
L7 always wore their feminist ideals on their torn sleeves, railing against sexism in their music and organizing the Rock for Choice benefit concerts. Their return to the stage a couple of years ago gave them the chance to engage with a new set of enemies. There’s no doubt about who the new anthems “Dispatch from Mar-a-Lago” and “I Came Back to Bitch” are aimed at.
“Here we are again,” Price said. “What I love is that L7 emerges from the ashes and pulls out two things, ‘Dispatch from Mar-A-Lago’ and just last year, ‘I Came Back to Bitch.’ Somebody asked me what my favorite L7 song is, and of late, ‘I Came Back To Bitch’ is just so apropos. I think it’s genius, and rage-inducing that we still have to deal with these knuckleheads in power.”