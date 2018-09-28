Sometimes you just need a cute documentary about good dogs. “Pick of the Litter” is that movie, an escape into sweetness and decency for 80 minutes.
There are humans in the movie by Dana Nachman (“Batkid Begins”) and Don Hardy, Jr., but the real stars are five Labrador retriever puppies — Patriot, Potomac, Primrose, Poppet and Phil. They’re adorable, of course, but they have a mission in life — to be trained to become guide dogs for the blind.
The training process is rigorous. Not only do they have to obey the commands of their owners, but they have to practice “intelligent disobedience” and know when to disobey commands that may put their owners in jeopardy, such as walking into traffic.
It’s a high bar to clear, and only a percentage of the dogs who enter the program successfully complete it. “Pick of the Litter” tracks the entire 18-month training process, as volunteer trainers and foster parents work with the dogs. The goal is that the dogs will help open up the world to a blind or disabled owner.
Every viewer will have their favorite dog (mine was Patriot, a rambunctious black Lab who, in the words of his owner,”is a little jerkwad, but he’s my little jerkwad.”) But Nachman and Hardy effectively build suspense as the training goes on and dogs who can’t make the cut are “career changed” out of the program.
We feel the frustration of the volunteers when a dog fails a demonstration, and their elation when they get it right. And, of course, that special mix of pride and sadness the volunteers feel when a dog succeeds and they have to give it away to their permanent owner.
And we feel the importance of these dogs to their owners, such as a blind young man who yearns to travel, or an Iraq war veteran with PTSD whose life is changed by having a four-footed companion.
I mean, let’s be honest. After this week, I’d be happy watching puppies cavort around the floor for 80 minutes. But “Pick of the Litter" is more than just adorable. It introduces us to a group of two-legged and four-legged creatures, all working together to make life a little better for a stranger. We could all use a little more of that kind of training.