It’s 6:15 a.m. and Trey Anastasio is getting down to work. He makes himself a cup of coffee in the kitchen and pads over to the piano to start working out a new song.
Dig that rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle!
Actually, as the lead singer and songwriter of Phish, Anastasio has had more than his share of hard-partying rock ‘n’ roll nights. But the amiable documentary “Between Me and My Mind” shows Anastasio in a peaceful, ruminative phase of his life.
"Between Me and My Mind," from Trafalgar Releasing. It's a testament to Phish's popularity in Madison that originally planned one showing, but now has scheduled five screenings of the film to keep up with audience demand.
Director Steven Cantor also made the excellent 2006 Pixies documentary “loudQUIETloud,” which showed the members of that indie rock band on a reunion tour, seemingly having run out of things to say to each other creatively or personally.
By contrast, an ongoing friendship still seems to be the foundation of Phish, with the four former Vermont college buddies still hanging out and cracking each other up, 35 years later. There’s been discord in the past — the band took a five-year “extended hiatus” in 2004 propelled in part by Anastasio’s substance abuse problems — but things seem back on track. “There’s the right amount of space,” says Anastasio, now clean for over a decade. “It’s fun again.”
The film follows Anastasio as he prepares for a 13-night run at Madison Square Garden, bringing a cheerful new song called “Soul Planet” around to the rest of Phish — Page McDonnell, Jon Fishman, Mike Gordon — to contribute their parts. That even some Phish fans concede that “Soul Planet” is not a particularly good Phish song is beside the point. Seeing Anastasio and his bandmates figuring out the song, giggling all the way, reinforces the feeling among fans that the onstage chemistry of the band is more than just musical. Seriously, Anastasio’s face must hurt from smiling so much.
We also see Anastasio recording tracks for his most recent solo album, “Ghosts of the Forest,” which is a good deal more personal than the jammy “Soul Planet.” At 54, Anastasio said he understands more than ever how fleeting life is, exemplified by his best friend, Chris “CCott” Cottrell, facing a terminal cancer diagnosis. The most moving scene in the film features Anastasio quietly playing guitar on his friend’s deathbed as CCott floats in and out of consciousness.
Anastasio talks to his parents, his daughters and his wife of 26 years, Sue, about their lives together. The conversations are affectionate and unforced; references to Anastasio’s past drug and alcohol problems are present but fleeting. (He was arrested in 2006 and sentenced to rehab and community service, an episode which he now credits with saving his life.)
The average viewer might wish that those conversations go a little deeper, that Anastasio was willing to reckon more frankly with his past (he certainly has in past interviews). But more ardent Phish fans will be satisfied with the chance to be a fly on the wall of Anastasio’s personal and professional life, and be grateful that he pulled himself out of his downward spiral.
“Between Me and My Mind” ends on a celebratory note with Phish playing one of those 13 sold-out Madison Square Garden shows. Anastasio is still having a great time, and the mood is infectious, even if the film is a little too circumspect about the journey he took to get there.