Pete Davidson gets personal in Judd Apatow's 'King of Staten Island'

Several of Judd Apatow’s films have served as a cinematic career development program, turning up-and-coming comedians like Seth Rogen (“Knocked Up”) and Amy Schumer (“Trainwreck”) into mainstream movie stars.
Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” gets the Apatow treatment in “The King of Staten Island,” which like all of his films is an amiable hangout comedy that takes its own sweet time (136 minutes) getting to where it’s going. By lightly fictionalizing Davidson’s own traumatic past, however, “Staten Island” goes into somewhat darker territory than Apatow’s other films.
Originally slated for a theatrical release this summer, "The King of Staten Island" is available Friday on video-on-demand.
Davidson has been open about his lifelong struggle with depression; his father was a New York City firefighter who died while responding to the 9/11 attacks. In “Staten Island,” co-written by Davidson, Apatow and Dave Sirus, he plays Scott, a twentysomething burnout also tormented by his firefighter father dying in a hotel fire 17 years earlier.
Scott laughs off his trauma while hanging out and getting high with his deadbeat friends (“Knock knock!” “Who’s there?” “Not your dad!”), but it’s clear that in many ways he’s still the 7-year-old boy whose dad never came home. In an opening scene, Scott is driving on the highway and then, inexplicably, he closes his eyes for a few seconds, narrowly averting a crash. “I’m sorry,” he mutters under his breath, almost embarrassed.
“King of Staten Island” is good at showing how, as troubled as Scott is, he can also be a big drag on those around him. His younger sister Claire (Maude Apatow) is heading off to college, and their mom Margie (an excellent Marisa Tomei) is eager to move forward into the next phase of her life. But she’s still got this unemployed 24-year-old burnout hanging around the house. Scott, whose hilariously bad homemade tattoos are a running joke in the film, has a pipe dream of opening a combination tattoo parlor/restaurant called Ruby Tattoosdays. (It’s not the worst idea?)
Scott is jolted out of his weed-smoke stupor when Margie gets a new boyfriend, another firefighter named Ray (Bill Burr) and demands that her large adult son move out. Ray’s halting, exasperated attempts to become something of a father figure for Scott are the best parts of the movie, and Burr and Tomei generate a mid-life working-class romance that’s very sweet.
It feels like the movie finally starts to catch fire (no pun intended) when Ray introduces Scott to his firehouse pals, including one (played by Steve Buscemi, who was once a firefighter) who knew Scott’s father. In bonding with the firefighters and learning about who his father really was, Scott is finally able to reckon with his absence.
With a strong supporting cast that also includes Bel Powley (“Diary of a Teenage Girl”) as Scott’s sometimes-girlfriend and Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”) as Ray’s vengeful ex-wife, the weak link on screen is, surprisingly, Davidson. While he’s certainly funny, Davidson doesn’t display the dramatic range to show what really makes Scott tick. The movie keeps telling us he’s hurting, rather than having Davidson show us.
But the other actors make us believe that the people around Scott care about him despite his exasperating qualities, so we end up caring about him too. Apatow and cinematographer Robert Elswit (“There Will Be Blood”) shoot the gritty, blue-collar locations of Staten Island (“We’re the only place that New Jersey looks down on,” Davidson says in the film) with affection.
Other comedies end with a last-minute dash to the airport. “The King of Staten Island” has a similar climax although, of course, it’s a rush to the Staten Island Ferry. It still works.
