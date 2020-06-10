Pete Davidson gets personal in Judd Apatow's 'King of Staten Island'

“King of Staten Island” is good at showing how, as troubled as Scott is, he can also be a big drag on those around him. His younger sister Claire (Maude Apatow) is heading off to college, and their mom Margie (an excellent Marisa Tomei) is eager to move forward into the next phase of her life. But she’s still got this unemployed 24-year-old burnout hanging around the house. Scott, whose hilariously bad homemade tattoos are a running joke in the film, has a pipe dream of opening a combination tattoo parlor/restaurant called Ruby Tattoosdays. (It’s not the worst idea?)

Scott is jolted out of his weed-smoke stupor when Margie gets a new boyfriend, another firefighter named Ray (Bill Burr) and demands that her large adult son move out. Ray’s halting, exasperated attempts to become something of a father figure for Scott are the best parts of the movie, and Burr and Tomei generate a mid-life working-class romance that’s very sweet.

It feels like the movie finally starts to catch fire (no pun intended) when Ray introduces Scott to his firehouse pals, including one (played by Steve Buscemi, who was once a firefighter) who knew Scott’s father. In bonding with the firefighters and learning about who his father really was, Scott is finally able to reckon with his absence.