'Our Mothers' uncovers the truth of Guatemalan atrocities

Cesar Diaz’s “Our Mothers” begins with an overhead shot of a table covered in dirty, faded bones. We see someone’s hands as they arrange the bones into a skeleton. A human skeleton.
This is no archaeological dig, but a dig into the shameful history of Guatemala. Diaz, a first-time filmmaker who was born in Guatemala, uses his film to exhume the buried history of his country’s long civil war in the 1980s. In particular, CIA-backed soldiers tortured and murdered whole villages full of innocents, depositing them in mass graves that are only now being uncovered.
“Our Mothers,” which won the Camera d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, is now available on video-on-demand through Virtual Cinema, in which the $12 rental fee is split between the distributor and an independent movie theater. Diaz is also doing livestream Q&As via Zoom at 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Ernesto (Armando Espitia) is the person assembling the bones, a forensic anthropologist looking into the mass killings. He has an ulterior motive; his father was a guerrilla fighter who he believes was killed by government soldiers and buried in one of those graves. Ernesto tries to keep his emotions in check, patiently digging through evidence, slowly uncovering the truth. Bit by bit, bone by bone.
One day, an elderly indigenous woman from a remote village visits Ernesto. Her husband was killed in one of those massacres, and she shows Ernesto a photograph. The picture is blurry, but in the background, he sees a man who looks like his father. Ernesto’s mother (Emma Dib), an intellectual who lived through the strife, seems conflicted about her son’s devotion to finding out the truth about his father.
“Our Mothers” is a lot like Ernesto — maybe too much like him — in the patient and deliberate way it tells its story, following his investigation into what happened in the village and whether his father was involved. Diaz originally had planned to make a documentary about the atrocities before deciding to make a narrative feature instead, and sometimes it feels like the film is a little intimidated to go beyond the historical facts. It wants to tell us the truth, rather than a story about the truth, and that dulls its emotional impact a little.
But that matter-of-factness serves the film well in other ways. We don't see any of the atrocities, but hearing about them through the accounts of survivors is chilling. When the widow tells Ernesto her story, she tells it with surprising calm and poise, not breaking down into sobs or screams.
These are horrors that she and her country have had to live with for decades. The only thing that’s different is, finally, the truth is seeing the light of day.
