'Our Mothers' uncovers the truth of Guatemalan atrocities

One day, an elderly indigenous woman from a remote village visits Ernesto. Her husband was killed in one of those massacres, and she shows Ernesto a photograph. The picture is blurry, but in the background, he sees a man who looks like his father. Ernesto’s mother (Emma Dib), an intellectual who lived through the strife, seems conflicted about her son’s devotion to finding out the truth about his father.

“Our Mothers” is a lot like Ernesto — maybe too much like him — in the patient and deliberate way it tells its story, following his investigation into what happened in the village and whether his father was involved. Diaz originally had planned to make a documentary about the atrocities before deciding to make a narrative feature instead, and sometimes it feels like the film is a little intimidated to go beyond the historical facts. It wants to tell us the truth, rather than a story about the truth, and that dulls its emotional impact a little.