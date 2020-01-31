Oscar-nominated live action short films go around the world in 100 minutes

From an orphanage in Guatemala to a desert in Tunisia to an apartment in New York City, the five Oscar nominees for Best Live Action Short Film take the viewer on a quick jaunt across the globe.

The five films, which screen in theaters as “2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action,” are a strong and cohesive mix of short-form dramas. The anthology opens Friday at AMC Madison 6, as well as being part of the “Best Picture Showcase” marathons at Marcus Point and Marcus Palace.

It’s been a longstanding and annoying trend that films about children in peril keep getting nominated — the more shameless, the better. This year only one of the five films falls into that category, and it’s well-made and disturbing enough to avoid cliché. Bryan Buckley and Matt LeFevebre’s “Saria” looks at two Guatemalan sisters sold by their family to an orphanage that is run more like a prison camp.

The children in the orphanage are locked into military-style barracks, treated like slaves, and physically and sexually abused by the adults who run the orphanage. The two sisters attempt to escape, which leads to a terrible tragedy based on a real-life event. It’s a powerful and upsetting film, but somewhat disorienting, withholding necessary information even about what country the film takes place in until the very end.