Oscar-nominated live action short films go around the world in 100 minutes

From an orphanage in Guatemala to a desert in Tunisia to an apartment in New York City, the five Oscar nominees for Best Live Action Short Film take the viewer on a quick jaunt across the globe.
The five films, which screen in theaters as “2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action,” are a strong and cohesive mix of short-form dramas. The anthology opens Friday at AMC Madison 6, as well as being part of the “Best Picture Showcase” marathons at Marcus Point and Marcus Palace.
It’s been a longstanding and annoying trend that films about children in peril keep getting nominated — the more shameless, the better. This year only one of the five films falls into that category, and it’s well-made and disturbing enough to avoid cliché. Bryan Buckley and Matt LeFevebre’s “Saria” looks at two Guatemalan sisters sold by their family to an orphanage that is run more like a prison camp.
The children in the orphanage are locked into military-style barracks, treated like slaves, and physically and sexually abused by the adults who run the orphanage. The two sisters attempt to escape, which leads to a terrible tragedy based on a real-life event. It’s a powerful and upsetting film, but somewhat disorienting, withholding necessary information even about what country the film takes place in until the very end.
At first, Yves Piat’s “Nefta Football Club” looks like it might be a similarly tragic tale involving children; in this case, two brothers discover a bag of drugs in the Tunisian desert. But the film’s whimsical touch is apparent almost immediately. The bag is being carried by a donkey (a literal “drug mule”?) wearing headphones, because we learn the donkey has been trained to return home if it hears Adele’s “Someone Like You.”
While the older brother schemes to sell the drugs in his village, the younger brother innocently believes they’ve found a cache of laundry detergent. The misunderstanding leads to a climactic twist and a laugh-out-loud visual gag that the viewer doesn’t see coming. I could easily see “Nefta” being a favorite of Academy voters.
We stay in Tunisia for “Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon’s emotionally raw film about a family who uneasily welcomes home their eldest son, who has been in Syria fighting for ISIS, and his new pregnant bride. Shot in a boxy full-frame format, with the camera so close to each actor’s face we can count the freckles, the film brings a pained immediacy to a story of a fractured family trying to piece itself back together before it’s too late.
Marshall Curry’s “The Neighbors’ Window,” the lone American entry in the category, also has some comedic moments amid an empathetic and relatable drama. A middle-aged New York couple (Maria Dizzia and Greg Keller), exhausted and overwhelmed trying to raise three small kids, find themselves drawn to spying on the carefree millennial couple who has moved into the apartment across the street.
At first, the older couple is envious, as their front window acts as sort of a looking glass for them to look back on their younger, irresponsible selves, now gone forever. But as they see more of the young couple’s lives, that jealousy turns into something different. Curry, a documentary filmmaker making his first foray into narrative films, doesn’t say anything particularly new about growing older and the passage of time, but the film is very moving, anchored by Dizzia’s revelatory performance.
Finally, “A Sister” by Delphine Girard is a stripped-down French thriller about an abducted woman who calls 911, pretending to be calling her sister. The tension mounts as the kidnapped woman tries to convey clues to the 911 operator, and the operator tries to pinpoint the victim’s location, without the abductor comprehending what’s going on. It’s exactly the sort of film that works so well as a short film, a taut 16 minutes with nary a wasted word.