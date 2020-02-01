Oscar-nominated documentary short films are both upsetting and inspiring

Passengers who could have climbed to the deck of the ship and jumped off were instead told to stay below decks, ending up trapped when the ferry sank below the waves. The government tried to cover up its mistakes, and it took three years (and the impeachment of the South Korean president) before the ferry wreck was salvaged.

As awful as these events are, “In the Absence” focuses on the doggedness of grieving parents to hold the government to account, and the bravery of citizen divers who on their own went down to the wreck hunting for bodies when the government called off its rescue efforts. The takeaway message of the film is that government incompetence and corruption are not victimless crimes.

The subject of John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson’s “Life Overtakes Me” seems like something out of a dystopian science fiction novel. Refugee children, who go from a life of trauma in Eastern Europe to a life of uncertainty as refugees in Sweden, descend into a coma-like illness called Resignation Syndrome.

It’s as if their brains finally can’t take any more stress, and the children can fall into an unconscious state for over a year or more. The film follows the heartbreaking journey of the parents of one such girl, as they patiently bathe her, feed her intravenously, and wait and hope that she will someday wake up.