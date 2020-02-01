Oscar-nominated documentary short films are both upsetting and inspiring

It’s a hard world. The five nominated films for an Academy Award for best documentary short profile people who refuse to lose their humanity in the face of challenging circumstances. Instead, they face life with courage, persistence — and even some grace.
The films are all screening Sunday and Monday at Marcus Point Cinemas, 7825 Big Sky Drive, as “2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Documentary.” Of the three shorts anthologies in theaters this week ahead of the Feb. 8 Oscars (along with Live Action and Animated films), it’s certainly the longest (160 minutes) and the most emotionally difficult. It’s also the most rewarding.
The darkest of the five films is the excellent and very upsetting “In the Absence,” by South Korean filmmaker Seung-Yun Ji, which looks back at the 2014 sinking of the Sewol ferry, in which nearly 300 passengers, most of them schoolchildren on a field trip, drowned.
As tragic as the accident was, what is truly enraging is the incompetence of government authorities, who wasted precious hours dithering while the ferry was still above water. Ji’s film, using video footage of the accident and audio of Coast Guard and government officials conversing, is a scathing indictment of the incompetence of the rescue response. At one point, we hear that rescue efforts are put on hold while authorities search for a camera to record the rescue, to make what one official calls a “good scene.”
Passengers who could have climbed to the deck of the ship and jumped off were instead told to stay below decks, ending up trapped when the ferry sank below the waves. The government tried to cover up its mistakes, and it took three years (and the impeachment of the South Korean president) before the ferry wreck was salvaged.
As awful as these events are, “In the Absence” focuses on the doggedness of grieving parents to hold the government to account, and the bravery of citizen divers who on their own went down to the wreck hunting for bodies when the government called off its rescue efforts. The takeaway message of the film is that government incompetence and corruption are not victimless crimes.
The subject of John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson’s “Life Overtakes Me” seems like something out of a dystopian science fiction novel. Refugee children, who go from a life of trauma in Eastern Europe to a life of uncertainty as refugees in Sweden, descend into a coma-like illness called Resignation Syndrome.
It’s as if their brains finally can’t take any more stress, and the children can fall into an unconscious state for over a year or more. The film follows the heartbreaking journey of the parents of one such girl, as they patiently bathe her, feed her intravenously, and wait and hope that she will someday wake up.
There are hundreds of such cases in Sweden, and more are starting to appear at refugee centers in Australia. “Life Overtakes Me” takes the broad and timely issue of immigration and shows the unexpected and painful cost of leaving refugees from war-torn nations in limbo. The documentary is now on Netflix.
Somewhat more optimistic is “St. Louis Superman,” by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan, following Bruce Franks, an African-American battle rapper and activist who was inspired to run for office in the wake of the Ferguson protests following the police shooting of Michael Brown.
Franks, who lost a brother to gun violence as a boy, is elected to the statehouse, and the film follows his efforts to get a bill passed declaring gun violence a public health epidemic. It’s an inspiring story, and Franks is an engaging hero to follow, although his "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" story is tempered by the painful aftershocks of gun violence.
Carol Dysinger’s "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl),” is somewhat self-explanatory. The film takes us inside “Skateistan,” a nonprofit organization that builds combination schools/skate parks for children (the majority of them girls) in Afghanistan. Other Skateistans have since opened in South Africa and Cambodia.
The film points out what an oasis of creativity and free expression Skateistan is for Afghan girls, and the sight of them strapping on helmets and rocketing up and down ramps is thrilling. But 40 minutes is a little long for a film that is essentially an overview of the organization, where a deeper dive into the lives of one or two girls might have been a little more emotionally resonant.
Finally, “Walk Run Cha-Cha” is a completely delightful documentary from Laura Nix (“The Yes Men Are Revolting”) about Paul and Millie Cao, a longtime married couple whose love story started in their native Vietnam, was interrupted by the war and then restarted in California years later. They’re now ballroom dancers, and their devotion for each other can be felt in every step they take together on the dance floor.
Nix gracefully weaves images of the couple dancing with shots of them recounting their history, and the result is a moving film about immigration, growing old and hanging on to what matters. For the climax, Paul and Mille Cao perform a staged dance routine for the cameras that has all the romance of a classic Hollywood musical. The film is now a New York Times Op-Doc that is viewable on the paper's website.