“Assassination Nation” has a vision of humanity so bleak that it makes “The Purge” movies look like “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Writer-director Sam Levinson’s debut is a neon-lit, blood-soaked, speaker-rattling movie that shifts from high school satire into bloody horror into female empowerment drama as casually as a teenager swiping through accounts on Instagram. I’d say Levinson doesn’t quite know which kind of movie he wanted to make, but the answer is clear. He wanted to make a cool movie above everything else — plot, character and message are all subservient to the movie’s look.
Best friends Lily (Odessa Young), Sarah (Suki Waterhouse), Bex (Hari Nef) and Em (Abra) drift through high school life in their hometown of Salem in a kind of LCD-screen lit haze, an endless parade of texting, parties and gossip. Levinson shoots their lives as if they live half in the real world and half in the world of social media, with no clear border between the two. For some scenes, he splits the screen into three parts, which looks like three smartphones side by side.
There’s some mild drama in their lives. Lily is dealing with a difficult boyfriend (Bill Skarsgard) and a sexting relationship with a married man (Joel McHale), while Bex, who is trans, is betrayed by a local football player ashamed of their relationship. But none of it really permeates their bubble of languid cool.
Tellingly, what shakes up Salem happens not in the real world but in the digital one. An Anonymous-like hacker begins revealing the contents of Salem residents’ laptops and phones to the entire town. After the mayor kills himself over a sex scandal and the principal is forced to resign, the rest of the town transforms into a vicious mob hunting for the culprit.
Eventually, and unconvincingly, they focus on Lily, and the second half of “Assassination Nation” becomes straight-on horror as Lily and her friends try to escape the vigilante mob and, eventually, turn the tables on them. Levinson shoots the violence with a lot of style and energy — there’s a brilliantly staged single-take shot of a house under siege, the camera panning from one window to another, that seems a clear homage to Brian De Palma’s “Blow Out.”
But under the style there’s not much to “Assassination Nation,” and the film’s attempts at making some larger point about mob mentality or the destructive power of social media — usually a speech by one character with an American flag strategically placed in the background — feel forced. Like in the “Purge” movies, “Nation” is a commentary on how horrible other people are, while reassuring the audience that we’re not anything like that.
The film’s attempts to tie its mayhem to the #MeToo movement at the end feel about as heartfelt as Kendall Jenner joining the protesters in that Pepsi commercial. Oh, and if you don’t know who Kendall Jenner is, “Assassination Nation” is definitely not for you.