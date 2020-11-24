Oh, Canada! 'The Twentieth Century' presents a loopy vision of the Great White North

In Rankin’s retelling, King is a meek nebbish who has been groomed to seize power in Canada by his domineering mother (Louis Negin, one of many actors of both genders in the film to play a character of the opposite sex.) But despite doing well in the clubbing baby seal category, King falls short in displaying “upstanding Canadian manhood of the highest order.”

In disgrace, King develops an unhealthy obsession with a smelly boot and retreats to the “fleshpots of Winnipeg” to wallow in his vices. (Any accurate description of this movie looks like a MadLib.) But with a corrupt dictator named Muto whipping the country into a frenzy toward entering the Boer War, it’s up to King to pull himself up by his bootstraps (or, actually, lace up his skates) and save his beloved Canada.

Along the way, he encounters a Quebecois mystic who is apparently hatched from an egg, a sickly orphan who resides in Canada's Hospital for Defective Children, and a climactic speed-skating race through a hall of mirrors. (The less said about what happens at the Vancouver Onanism Sanitarium, the better.)