Oh, Canada! 'The Twentieth Century' presents a loopy vision of the Great White North

This year’s fraught election and post-election has brought into sharp relief the arcane weirdness of America’s political system.
But, on the bright side, we don’t have a system like Canada’s, where candidates seeking the role of prime minister bribe the electors with maple walnut ice cream and compete in feats of Canadian spirit like “Clubbing Baby Seals” or “Sighing Passive Aggressively When Someone Cuts In Line.”
At least, that’s how Canada’s electoral system works in “The Twentieth Century,” Matthew Rankin’s delightfully loopy mock biography of the first Canadian Prime Minister of the 20th Century, William Lyon Mackenzie King (Dan Beirne). “The Twentieth Century” confirms there’s a deep reservoir of weirdness lurking beneath the placid surface of our neighbors to the north.
The UW Cinematheque is presenting “The Twentieth Century” as its free screening of the week beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Email info@cinema.wisc.edu to get a free streaming link.
In Rankin’s retelling, King is a meek nebbish who has been groomed to seize power in Canada by his domineering mother (Louis Negin, one of many actors of both genders in the film to play a character of the opposite sex.) But despite doing well in the clubbing baby seal category, King falls short in displaying “upstanding Canadian manhood of the highest order.”
In disgrace, King develops an unhealthy obsession with a smelly boot and retreats to the “fleshpots of Winnipeg” to wallow in his vices. (Any accurate description of this movie looks like a MadLib.) But with a corrupt dictator named Muto whipping the country into a frenzy toward entering the Boer War, it’s up to King to pull himself up by his bootstraps (or, actually, lace up his skates) and save his beloved Canada.
Along the way, he encounters a Quebecois mystic who is apparently hatched from an egg, a sickly orphan who resides in Canada's Hospital for Defective Children, and a climactic speed-skating race through a hall of mirrors. (The less said about what happens at the Vancouver Onanism Sanitarium, the better.)
The film’s heightened, frenzied style reminded me of both the films of beloved Canadian oddball Guy Maddin (“My Winnipeg”) and the Milwaukee-made “Lake Michigan Monster.” The theatrical acting of old silent films is amped up to the point of parody, and the set design is as colorful and obviously fake as a carnival funhouse.
Rankin has a ball contrasting the fevered dystopia of his mythical Canada against the polite reality of his home and native land. It’s just more fun to imagine that your leaders are selected not by dark money donors or negative ads, but by their ability to determine a species of tree just by sniffing it.
Hey, it makes more sense than the Electoral College.
