What if you blew the whistle and nobody listened?
“Official Secrets” tells the story of Katharine Gun, a British translator who in early 2003 leaked top-secret documents detailing dirty tricks the United States was planning to push the United Nations into authorizing a war with Iraq.
Did Gun succeed in stopping the war? Clearly not. That’s probably the most interesting and original facet of “Official Secrets,” the futility of Gun’s actions and the personal fallout that resulted. Otherwise, it’s a fairly undistinguished drama that relies on talking-points dialogue and a ginned-up aura of suspense.
Keira Knightley is effective as Gun, who worked at the Government Communications Agency (GCHQ), a British intelligence agency, translating covert communications. She’s morally OK with spying on people’s private communications if it means it will prevent terrorist attacks and save lives.
What she’s not OK with is surveillance used to facilitate an illegal war. One day, a top-secret email comes to GCHQ from an American NSA official, asking for help in bugging diplomats on the United Nation’s National Security Council. The council is weighing a resolution authorizing war with Iraq, and the NSA is looking for weak spots that it can use to coax (or, more baldly, blackmail) those members into supporting the resolution.
Knightley conveys Gun's mix of indignation and nervousness as she prints off a copy of the email and slips it to a friend in the antiwar movement, then waits to see what happens. The memo finds its way to journalists at The Observer (played by Matt Smith and Matthew Goode), who publish it. It’s of no use — the war gets underway, goes disastrously, and the search begins for who leaked the memo.
Director Gavin Hood (“Eye in the Sky”) and co-writers Gregory and Sara Bernstein spread the drama around through several groups of characters and storylines. Not only do we follow Gun and her Muslim husband (Adam Bakri) and their terror at being found out, but we go inside the arguments in the Observer newsroom over whether or not to publish. These scenes provide the distinct pleasure of seeing Conleth Hill, who memorably played the scheming Lord Varys on “Game of Thrones,” as a swaggering, thundering editor in the Ben Bradlee mode.
Brought in late in the game is Ralph Fiennes as the crusading attorney who agrees to take Gun’s case. For some reason, the movie spends time on how the case causes a rupture in his friendship with a war-supporting politician (Jeremy Northam). Gun then becomes somewhat of a minor character in her own story.
While the actors are all good, “Official Secrets” ends up flailing around, looking for some sort of dramatic stakes for the audience to hook into. Too often, it comes up short. Hood, who has turned real-world turmoil into compelling drama with “Eye in the Sky” and “Rendition,” too often lets the characters slip into letter-to-the-editor-speak rather than talking like human beings.
While Gun’s actions were fairly well-known in Britain, her name is probably unfamiliar to most Americans. “Official Secrets” does a service in informing viewers about her brave act of conscience, but falters when it tries to turn that act into a compelling movie.