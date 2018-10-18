The first time I heard Alex Honnold’s name was in a short film at the “Reel Rock” climbing film festival six years ago.
Part of me feared that the next time I came across his name, it would be in an obituary.
Honnold is a “free climber,” who scales mountains without the aid of ropes or harnesses, just his hands and feet to support him thousands of feet in the air. It is, obviously, an incredibly dangerous sport, and it’s hard to understand the sort of person who would do it over and over again, tempting fate with every foothold and handhold.
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s “Free Solo” isn’t able to get us inside Honnold’s mind and see what makes him tick. He comes across as a supernaturally chill, friendly introvert who doesn’t seem to think about why he risks death. Maybe it’s for the best he doesn’t second-guess his motivations, especially when he’s hundreds of feet up a cliff where one wrong move could spell disaster. Put it this way: you don’t meet a lot of retired free solo climbers.
“Free Solo” is a thrilling, at times terrifying documentary that follows Honnold’s biggest challenge yet, to be the first to free solo climb the sheer 3,200-foot rock face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in June 2017. It’s a project that Honnold has spent eight years planning for, studying every route up the mountain, practicing the climb over and over again using ropes until he has every maneuver on the way up committed to memory.
But still, there’s practicing a free climb and there’s the real thing, and the last 20 minutes of “Free Solo” are nerve-shredding and demand a big-screen viewing experience. I actually yelled out loud when Honnold’s foot slipped slightly at one point, which was kind of embarrassing.
Chin, a climber himself whose acclaimed documentaries include “Meru,” uses a combination of drone cameras and cameramen on harnesses to document Honnold’s ascent. In fact, Chin’s preparation to film the climb is a part of "Free Solo" — as well as his worry that, by filming Honnold’s climb, the camera crew might accidentally distract him at a pivotal moment on the mountain.
Honnold, who had lived an almost monk-like existence before, living in his van, has since fallen in love with a woman, Sanni McCandless, he met at a book signing. She’s devoted and supportive, but like us she doesn’t quite get Honnold’s drive to free climb. Her presence helps Honnold grow as a human being (he even moves out of the van!) but also shifts his focus. When Honnold makes a couple of mistakes during preparations and hurts himself, one wonders if the relationship is complicating things.
Unlike “Meru” or “The Dawn Wall,” “Free Solo” doesn’t put us in the climbing shoes of these adventurers, helping us understand what drives them up the mountain. How could it? Honnold’s compulsion may not be comprehensible even to himself.
Instead, “Free Solo” puts us in the shoes of those on the ground, friends and family, watching Honnold, torn between fearing to look at what could be a fatal disaster but compelled to watch one of the greatest feats in climbing. It’s an exciting film, but it feels good to have two feet on the ground afterward. At least for us it does.