If Nicolas Cage didn’t exist, Panos Cosmatos would have had to invent him for his film “Mandy.”
No other actor would be able (and few other actors would be willing) to take on the lead role in Cosmatos’ gonzo heavy metal revenge opus. Blood-soaked and bellowing, Cage is at his most unhinged here without degenerating into self-parody in a film that’s part B-movie horror, part phantasmagoric fantasy.
The film, which has become the cult hit of 2018 with packed theaters around the country, has its only Madison theatrical screenings at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday in the UW-Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall. The screenings are free.
Cage appears only peripherally in the first half of “Mandy,” as a lumberjack named Red, living in an idyllic, eccentric house in the woods with his wife Mandy (Andrea Riseborough). Riseborough is an underrated actress who projects a sense of soulfulness and mystery as Mandy, and we sense that she’s has overcome a difficult past and finally found a hard-won peace with Red.
Their tranquility is disrupted by the arrival of a bizarre cult leader named Jeremiah Sand (Linus Roache, a normally understated actor clearly relishing the chance to get his freak on). Sand becomes obsessed with Mandy and hires a demonic biker gang called the Black Skulls to kidnap her. Mandy laughs at Sand’s attempts to seduce her, and I’m reminded of the Margaret Atwood line: “Men are afraid women will laugh at them. Women are afraid men will kill them.”
In the second half of “Mandy,” a wounded Red comes after Sand and his demonic disciples looking for revenge. Howling like a wounded animal, Red is reborn as a killing machine wielding a crossbow and a sword that looks like it would do +5 damage in Dungeons & Dragons. The violence is gleefully over-the-top, with severed heads, geysers of blood and a show-stopping “chainsaw duel.”
The D&D comparison is apt because Cosmatos shoots “Mandy” not like a grubby little exploitation movie, but a mythic battle between good and evil, with gorgeous shimmering colors and epic framing. With an ominous, metal-inspired score by the late Johann Johannsson, “Mandy” feels structured like a concept album, a track-by-track hero’s journey to hell and back.
At times Red’s quest becomes darkly comic, as when Red borrows the crossbow from a friend (Bill Duke) who asks what he’s hunting, and Red responds, “Jesus freaks.” (“I didn’t know they were in season,” the friend responds.) But even while “Mandy” produces more than its share of memorable, fist-pumping, GIF-able moments, Cosmatos keeps the emotions cranked up as high as the violence. The result is one of the stranger and more memorable experiences you’ll have in a movie theater this year.
Oh, and Cinematheque? Crank it loud.