New UW Cinematheque season includes '63 Up' and 'cinephile's Mt. Everest'

Feb. 27, 7 p.m.

“The Great Escape” — John Sturges’ entertaining thriller about World War II POWs who orchestrated a daring prison break (which gets a sly reference in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time . . . In Hollywood”) returns to the big screen in a restored print, with a talk by film scholar Dana Polan.

Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

“Kiss of the Spider Woman” — Hector Babenco’s 1985 film about two inmates (William Hurt and Raul Julia) in a South American prison who form a deep and unexpected bond returns in a special 35mm print. In a special bonus, audience members will get a free copy of the original Manuel Puig novel while supplies last.

Feb. 29, 7 p.m.

“Battle of the Century” and more restored Laurel & Hardy — This season’s Cinematheque is full of restored films from the UCLA Film and Television Archive, and the crown jewel may be this collection of four short films by the classic comedy duo of Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. 1929’s “Battle,” featuring the duo’s most epic pie fight, was thought lost until a print was discovered in 2015.

March 21, 7 p.m.