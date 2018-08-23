Did we need another “Papillon”? Probably not. Franklin J. Schaffner’s 1973 film is still a classic of the escape-movie genre, with Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman in iconic roles as two inmates desperate to break out of a brutal prison in French Guiana.
The movie “Papillon” was based on the novel of the same name by Henri Charriere, nicknamed “Papillon” for the butterfly tattoo on his chest, who swore that the book was about 75 percent accurate. (Modern-day historians put the percentage much lower.)
Even if it was 10 percent true, it’s still an amazing story. So it’s not surprising that another film would tell it again 35 years later. While this new version, written by Aaron Guzikowski and directed by Danish filmmaker Michael Noer, doesn’t have the epic classicism of Schaffner’s version, it has a visceral, ragged energy all its own.
Charlie Hunnam, so good in “The Lost City of Z,” plays Papillon, who in 1920s Paris was a dashing thief, using his ill-gotten funds to drink champagne and party with his girlfriend (Eve Hewson) at the Moulin Rouge. But the party’s over when Papillon is framed by a Paris crime boss for the murder of a local pimp.
He’s swiftly convicted of murder, sentenced to a decade in prison in French Guiana and then another decade of hard labor after that. While the prison’s white-suited warden (Yoreck van Waginengen) snarls “France, she has disowned you"), in essence the prisoners became the property of France, which uses them as free labor for its colonization efforts. The prisoners are not expected to survive their sentence. If the heat, disease, or back-breaking work doesn’t get them, a beating from a guard or a shank from a fellow inmate will.
Papillon forges an unlikely alliance with Degas (Rami Malek of “Mr. Robot”), a delicate forger who has a fortune in cash hidden in — well, hidden in a place where the guards aren’t keen to look for it. With Papillon’s survival skills and Degas’ financing, the duo plot plan after plan of escape. These aren’t the coolly elaborate clockwork plans of prison escape movies like “The Great Escape” or “The Shawshank Redemption.” The escape plans are desperate and chaotic, and almost certain to end in failure.
Noer convincingly immerses us in this terrible world, where cruelty and death are omnipresent, making the slightest act of kindness feel overwhelming. When an unknown ally slips a half a coconut into Papillon’s daily ration, he weeps with joy. There’s an extraordinary sequence where Papillon, caught after one of his failed escaped attempts, is sentenced to two years in solitary confinement. The scene takes place in a claustrophobic near silence as Papillon struggles to hold onto his sanity.
Hunnam’s physical transformation from dashing Parisian thief to emaciated prisoner is stunning, but the screenplay doesn’t make Papillon’s spiritual transformation as convincing. When Papillon tells Degas that “if I get out of here, I want to live a different kind of life,” we just don’t feel it. The big brother/little brother bond between Papillon and Degas is more affecting, especially when the pair are relocated to the notorious Devil’s Island and must decide whether to make one last, near-hopeless attempt at escape.
This new “Papillon” lacks the introspective nature of Charriere’s original book and the inspirational message of the 1973 movie. But as a straightforward, gritty adventure movie, it earns its place.