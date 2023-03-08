Today, Sunny Pulver is one of 42 female commissioned firefighters at the Madison Fire Department.

But she’s also part of a legacy. Generations of women have put their personal safety on the line by throwing on their heavy jackets, helmets and boots and jumping on a fire engine to answer calls of distress — a legacy that started in 1978 with Marcia Holtz and Mary Freitag Sweeney, the fire department’s first two female hires.

Accounts of those two trailblazers and dozens of other women at the fire department, including Pulver, are featured in the new film “In Her Boots.”

The nearly two-hour documentary, produced by the fire department and the city of Madison’s IT Media Team, will be shown on the big screen Wednesday at Madison College’s Mitby Theater in honor of International Women’s Day.

“In Her Boots” also can be streamed on the Madison Fire Department’s YouTube channel and the Madison City Channel website and will be available starting Wednesday on Roku and Apple TV.

The film doesn’t hold back, jumping right into first-person interviews with female veterans of the department — with unvarnished accounts of blatant discrimination and harassment in the 1980s, tales of collegial support, and thoughts about how things could have been handled better.

“In some cases, those stories are a little bit painful,” said Cynthia Schuster, public information officer for the fire department. As director, Schuster did the research for the film, pulled together countless photos and newspaper clippings, and set up interviews with dozens of firefighters who have served over the decades.

“It is a historical record of what happened and is probably our best shot at capturing that history,” Schuster said. “I also see it as a change agent. As people watch this, it’s like having a mirror held up to the department. It’s an opportunity to look forward and think ‘What does trailblazing look like in the 21st century?’”

Leading the way

Today, 10.9% of commissioned firefighters in Madison are female, compared with 6.2% nationally, Schuster said. That makes Madison a leader, but the number still is not reflective of the city’s total population, which is half female, she pointed out.

“We’ve had leadership now, over the past decades, (that has) wanted to reimagine what that fire service is,” she added. Many female firefighters have come to Madison, in fact, because they found support here, she said.

The idea for the film came out of a meeting in 2018 between then-Fire Chief Steven Davis and some of the department’s female firefighters.

That group wanted to plan a way to commemorate the 40th anniversary, in April 2020, of the first eight women to graduate from the recruit academy in 1980 and officially become the department’s first commissioned women firefighters.

Powerful voices

Initially, “In Her Boots” was envisioned as a short story with narration, said Jesse Poole, a digital media specialist for the IT Media Team who was brought in to help film and edit the project.

“But once we got the list of people we wanted to interview, we realized we had a lot of content,” he said.

The voices of the women who were recounting their own stories were so powerful that the idea of a narrator was dropped. And the short-story video turned into a full-length documentary, highlighting both the challenges and joys of generations on the job.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw off the production timeline, however, as city IT staff were redirected to digitize city meetings and deal with a remote workforce. Poole and his colleagues were limited in the time they could spend in their production studio because of public health requirements for social distancing.

In the spotlight

The film is both a study of persistence on many levels — from the discrimination lawsuit Sweeney and Holtz filed after they were fired for allegedly not having enough upper body strength to pass physical tests (they were later reappointed to their jobs as part of a settlement), to the ingenious ways that women found to grip ropes or adapt to equipment designed for larger bodies.

The earliest pioneers from the 1980s talk about the “politics” they dealt with in a tug of war between a union resistant to recruiting females and a city administration favoring it. As young women they were thrown into a media spotlight, with the press following their every step into the firefighting ranks.

Over the years, they made progress.

“I think the way that things gradually started to change with a few of the people who were really hostile about me being there, and some of the other women being there, is that when you work with someone day to day, you always find that you have something in common,” Denise Sullivan, a Madison firefighter from 1980-2010, says in the film.

Sullivan and others also credit former Fire Chief Ed Durkin, who hired the first women and the more diverse class of 1980, for helping to change the culture in the department.

‘Always felt loved’

Pulver, now in her eighth year as a commissioned firefighter/paramedic for MFD, said she is one of the firefighters who has benefited from the groundbreaking work of her predecessors.

A military veteran and former Black Hawk helicopter mechanic who also spent seven years in the Air National Guard, Pulver noted that she “can say for certain” she encountered discrimination in the military.

But “when I came here (to MFD), I was pleasantly surprised,” she said.

“I’ve always felt loved” and part of a larger family, she said. Pulver’s aunt, Kimberly Mathews, had been a firefighter in the 1980s “and always told me stories” about her career journey, “which was less paved than mine,” she said.

More welcoming

Pulver, 40, the mother of two children under age 3, praises the department’s non-hazardous duty and lactation while on duty policies, both enacted in 2019. The former corrects the disproportionate economic impact on firefighters who might have to step away from emergency response duties while pregnant, while the latter provides new mothers a safe, comfortable and clean place to express and store their milk.

Both help make the department more welcoming to women who love firefighting but also want to start a family, she said.

Like her fellow firefighters at Fire Station No. 4, Pulver works 24-hour shifts three days out of nine. Things are rarely quiet at the station, known as “Bucky’s House” for its location across from Camp Randall. This week on Monday alone, the station responded to 23 calls.

“There’s always something to do. I never sit down,” she said. “I love everything about this job.”