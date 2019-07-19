“Dumbo,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin” – we certainly don’t need these live-action remakes of classic animated films that Disney seems obsessed with making lately.
But if summer proves anything, it’s that Hollywood makes a lot of movies that nobody actually needs. (A fourth “Men in Black” movie with none of the original cast, anyone?) So we might as well at least judge the remakes on their own merits; the new “Mulan” looks like it could be terrific, and Emma Watson’s performance as Belle made last year’s “Beauty and the Beast” a real charmer.
But the new ‘live-action” version of “The Lion King” really struggles to justify its existence. Particularly because it’s not really live-action at all, but uses photorealistic animation to replace the bright, energetic hand-drawn world of the 1994 original.
That’s a net loss, for the most part. While Jon Favreau’s new version is undeniably gorgeous to look at, the zippy, colorful action has been toned down to seem more “real.” Animal characters in the film are largely expressionless, requiring the voice actors to carry a lot of the dramatic load.
That’s keenly felt in the film’s central Shakespearean drama, in which the villainous Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) kills the leader Mufasa (James Earl Jones, a welcome return from the original film) and pins the blame on Mufasa’s young son Simba (JD McCrary). Jones’ voice is as majestic as ever, but that never carries through to the blank face we see on screen. He just looks like a lion, not a king.
Jeremy Irons’ original performance as Scar, delicious and terrifying, made for one of the great screen villains in movie history, animated or not. Perhaps not wanting to compete, Ejiofor really dials back his presence as Scar – he doesn’t even sing “Be Prepared,” but sort of talk-croons his way through it. It’s a real disappointment, especially because, again, Scar doesn’t convey any of his conniving menace visually.
The rule of thumb in this “Lion King” is that the farther away you get from the main action, the better things get. That’s literally true about the film’s look – the panoramic wide shots of Mufasa’s kingdom, with antelope and zebras thundering across a vast, sun-soaked savannah as birds wheel about in the sky above, are truly stunning.
And it’s also literally true of the story, where the minor characters end up faring better. John Oliver is ideally cast as the preening Zasu, while Keegan Michael-Key and Eric Andre are both funny and creepy as hyenas.
But in particular, Timon and Pumbaa (Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen) are an unqualified success, the two comic actors showing wonderful chemistry as the laissez-faire meerkat and warthog. While much of Jeff Nathanson’s screenplay hews close to the original film, Rogen and Eichner clearly added some of their own laugh lines, and it really pays off big.
It’s the other emotions in “The Lion King” that don’t come through. When the grown-up Simba (Donald Glover) and Nala (Beyonce) nuzzle up to “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?,” the answer is a resounding “No!.” (Also, for some reason the song is staged in the bright sunlight of early afternoon.)
Young kids will enjoy this new “Lion King,” although parents should expect to have them in their laps during some of the scarier scenes. But anyone who thinks that today’s children needed this souped-up version, that they won’t respond to the hand-drawn animation of 25 years ago, only needs to pop in a DVD to see what this new “King” is missing.