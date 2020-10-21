Netflix's 'Rebecca' can't hold a flickering candle to Hitchcock's original

There was quite a hubbub when it was announced that director Ben Wheatley, best known for stylishly violent movies like “Kill List” and “Free Fire,” would helm a remake of “Rebecca.” People wondered what radical moves Wheatley might make on the elegant Gothic story, written by Daphne du Maurier in 1938 and made into an Oscar-winning 1940 movie by Alfred Hitchcock.
The most radical thing Wheatley could do, it turns out, was nothing. His version of “Rebecca,” now on Netflix, is a handsome but tame adaptation that, aside from a rare stylistic flourish, brings nothing original to the tale. It’s fatally unnecessary.
The movie gets off to an underwhelming start in 1940 Monte Carlo, where the most interesting thing about Lily James’ main character is that she is unnamed. Otherwise she’s a timid young woman, hired to be a traveling companion to brash American Mrs. Van Hopper (Ann Dowd, who vanishes from the movie too soon). Hustling behind Mrs. Van Hopper with her bags, withstanding her putdowns, James’ character gets no chance to enjoy the sumptuous surroundings.
That changes when she meets Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a handsome and wealthy man in a butterscotch suit. Maxim sees something special in the young servant that no one else does, and before long they are touring the coast and falling in love. That the locations are so stunning and the main actors so good-looking only underscores the fact that James and Hammer have very little romantic chemistry.
Because we don’t believe their love, we can’t buy into what happens next. The couple gets married in a rush, and Maxim whisks the new Mrs. de Winter back to his British estate, known as Manderley. Mrs. de Winter finds that Manderley is haunted, if not literally then emotionally, by the memory of Maxim’s first wife Rebecca. Rebecca died the year before under mysterious circumstances, and the head of the servants, the imperious Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas), makes it clear that the new Mrs. de Winter is in no way the equal of the previous one. (For one thing, Rebecca had a first name.)
With Maxim unaccountably withdrawn and ill-tempered, Mrs. de Winter is left to tiptoe through Manderley, feeling as if she’s squatting in someone else’s house. Her feud with Mrs. Danvers becomes a war of wills, although Thomas so underplays the part that her Mrs. Danvers never becomes the villain that Judith Anderson was so memorably in Hitchcock’s original.
The whole movie is like that, taking the safe road instead of embracing the heightened Gothic mystery of it all, aside from a few baroque dream sequences (like Mrs. de Winter losing her grip on reality during a masquerade ball). The film’s incessant politeness really fails it in the last half hour, as Mrs. de Winter uncovers the juicy secrets of Manderley and the real circumstances of Rebecca’s death.
“Rebecca” is certainly gorgeous to look at, and there are some good performances, especially Sam Riley as Rebecca’s sleazy, sneering cousin, who seems to have wandered from a different, less inhibited movie. I want to watch that “Rebecca.”
