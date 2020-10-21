Netflix's 'Rebecca' can't hold a flickering candle to Hitchcock's original

Because we don’t believe their love, we can’t buy into what happens next. The couple gets married in a rush, and Maxim whisks the new Mrs. de Winter back to his British estate, known as Manderley. Mrs. de Winter finds that Manderley is haunted, if not literally then emotionally, by the memory of Maxim’s first wife Rebecca. Rebecca died the year before under mysterious circumstances, and the head of the servants, the imperious Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas), makes it clear that the new Mrs. de Winter is in no way the equal of the previous one. (For one thing, Rebecca had a first name.)

With Maxim unaccountably withdrawn and ill-tempered, Mrs. de Winter is left to tiptoe through Manderley, feeling as if she’s squatting in someone else’s house. Her feud with Mrs. Danvers becomes a war of wills, although Thomas so underplays the part that her Mrs. Danvers never becomes the villain that Judith Anderson was so memorably in Hitchcock’s original.

The whole movie is like that, taking the safe road instead of embracing the heightened Gothic mystery of it all, aside from a few baroque dream sequences (like Mrs. de Winter losing her grip on reality during a masquerade ball). The film’s incessant politeness really fails it in the last half hour, as Mrs. de Winter uncovers the juicy secrets of Manderley and the real circumstances of Rebecca’s death.

“Rebecca” is certainly gorgeous to look at, and there are some good performances, especially Sam Riley as Rebecca’s sleazy, sneering cousin, who seems to have wandered from a different, less inhibited movie. I want to watch that “Rebecca.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.