'Mystify' remembers magnetic and troubled INXS frontman Michael Hutchence

While “Mystify” captures the fast rise of INXS in the 1980s, featuring some restored concert footage that looks like it could have been shot yesterday, Lowenstein is more interested in following the ups and downs of Hutchence’s personal life. The grind of world tour after world tour clearly took its toll on Hutchence’s psyche, despite all the luxuries and pleasures that came with fame. And, as popular as the band was, Hutchence felt insecure that he wasn’t considered an “artist” in the way that contemporaries like Bono were.

If there was a turning point in Hutchence’s life, it was in 1992, when an unprovoked attack by a Parisian cab driver sent Hutchence to the hospital with what turned out to be permanent brain damage. After that, his behavior became more erratic, and symptoms of what was likely undiagnosed depression were more evident. One of the many tragic aspects of Hutchence’s life is that, at least based on the documentary, he never sought therapy or other forms of professional help.

The last few years of Hutchence’s life were rough, both professionally (as INXS’ sales declined, the members of Oasis notoriously dissed him at an awards show as a “has-been”), and personally (Hutchence, who had been tabloid fodder for a while, was excoriated by British press for dating presenter Paula Yates while she was still married to Bob Geldof).