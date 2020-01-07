'Mystify' remembers magnetic and troubled INXS frontman Michael Hutchence

For musicians who make it big, the usual trajectory is a few hit records, and then one breaks out to become a rock star. But Michael Hutchence seemed to do it backwards. The new documentary “Mystify: Michael Hutchence” has archival footage of the INXS frontman performing with his high school band, and as a teenager he’s already fully-formed as a rock star — a whirling dervish of flirty, floppy-haired seduction.
The hits eventually came, of course, making INXS one of the biggest and most enduring bands of the 1980s. (I heard “What You Need” on the radio driving into work this morning.) “Mystify,” which has a one-night-only screening at 7 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) at Marcus Point, captures the special allure of Hutchence the performer, while offering glimpses of a more turbulent inner life that led to his death by suicide in 1997.
Director Richard Lowenstein — who shot videos for INXS back in the day — talks to nearly everybody who was in Hutchence’s orbit, from bandmates and family members to friends and ex-lovers (most famously pop star Kylie Minogue). Visually, the film mixes stunning concert footage with a wealth of previously unreleased home movie clips, some shot by Hutchence himself.
Charming and movie-star handsome, Hutchence appears as a carefree presence in his younger days, someone who could preen onstage before thousands, but be surprisingly thoughtful and un-diva-like to those around him offstage. He was also the product of an unhappy childhood. When his parents separated, Hutchence went to America with his mother, leaving his troubled younger brother Heath behind in Australia with their father. It was a separation that Hutchence always felt guilty about.
While “Mystify” captures the fast rise of INXS in the 1980s, featuring some restored concert footage that looks like it could have been shot yesterday, Lowenstein is more interested in following the ups and downs of Hutchence’s personal life. The grind of world tour after world tour clearly took its toll on Hutchence’s psyche, despite all the luxuries and pleasures that came with fame. And, as popular as the band was, Hutchence felt insecure that he wasn’t considered an “artist” in the way that contemporaries like Bono were.
If there was a turning point in Hutchence’s life, it was in 1992, when an unprovoked attack by a Parisian cab driver sent Hutchence to the hospital with what turned out to be permanent brain damage. After that, his behavior became more erratic, and symptoms of what was likely undiagnosed depression were more evident. One of the many tragic aspects of Hutchence’s life is that, at least based on the documentary, he never sought therapy or other forms of professional help.
The last few years of Hutchence’s life were rough, both professionally (as INXS’ sales declined, the members of Oasis notoriously dissed him at an awards show as a “has-been”), and personally (Hutchence, who had been tabloid fodder for a while, was excoriated by British press for dating presenter Paula Yates while she was still married to Bob Geldof).
It’s a downward spiral that ends “Mystify” on a somber, and somewhat unresolved note. Hutchence remains something of a mystery, keeping his inner demons as hidden from the camera as he did from most of the people in his life.
But Lowenstein’s film poignantly represents the fullness of Hutchence’s life, the brilliance and the pain. It’ll send viewers away with both a heavy heart and “What You Need” buzzing in their heads.