Movie review: Werner Herzog honors a restless kindred spirit in 'Nomad'

Chatwin and Herzog shared a fascination with traveling to the far-flung corners of the world, going to places that most travelers don’t go. “The world reveals itself to those who travel on foot,” Herzog has often said.

In “NOMAD,” Herzog uses Chatwin’s writings (“In Patagonia” and “The Songlines”) as the guidebook to take him on his journey. He follows Chatwin’s footsteps to Patagonia, where Chatwin was chasing down the source of a so-called “scrap of brontosaurus skin” he saw in a museum as a child. The skin actually turned out to belong to a prehistoric sloth, but that’s beside the point. The quest became the inspiration for Chatwin’s first book, and the cave where the skin was discovered is now a tourist attraction thanks to “In Patagonia.”

Other sojourns take the viewer to the tip of Tierra del Fuego, to a giant prehistoric mound in Wales, and to the desert of Australia, where Chatwin became fascinated with the songs of Aborigine tribes there, songs that seemed to spring out of the landscape itself. Because of Chatwin’s eagerness to dive down cultural rabbit holes and make connections that most people miss, Herzog likens him to “the internet.” He means it as a compliment.