Movie review: Stacey Abrams goes 'All In' on the fight for voter rights

Kemp declared victory on Election Day while ballots were still being counted, but Abrams refused to concede, and has become the face of the fight against voter suppression in 2020. The film (which also lists Abrams as a producer) follows her life, and the values instilled in her by her parents that provide the bedrock for her political views. When we see her as a Spelman College student giving a speech at the 30th Anniversary of the March on Washington in 1993, there are echoes of the late John Lewis (who also appears in “All In”) speaking at the original March as a college student.

Interviewing authors like Carol Anderson (“One Person, No Vote”) and Ari Berman (“Give Us the Ballot”), “All In” details the various fights over voting rights throughout American history, from the Jim Crow laws that followed the Civil War to the Suffragette Movement of the early 20th-century. The documentary uses animations and illustrations drawn from the bigoted cartoons of past eras to show the kind of prejudice that disenfranchised groups were fighting against.