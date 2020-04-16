Movie review: 'Selah and the Spades' mixes 'The Godfather' with 'Gossip Girl'

Selah and her Spades are the dominant faction, and everybody knows it. With her right-hand man Maxxie (Jharrel Jerome of “Moonlight”), Selah inspires loyalty and fear in equal measure in her fellow classmates.

With graduation approaching, Selah is looking for a successor to take over the Spades next fall. Maxxie thinks he is the obvious candidate, but Selah sets her sights on Paloma (Celeste O’Connor), a shy sophomore who lurks on the edges of campus life with her camera, photographing obsessively. Orchestrating a transition of power isn’t so easy — especially when Selah is reluctant to give it up.

I was hoping “Selah and the Spades” would combine genres as cleverly as Rian Johnson’s brilliant “Brick,” which inserted a hardboiled noir plot into a California high school drama. Poe has a distinct visual style, shooting school life with a vibrant, dreamlike reverie. Even the senior prank, in which the school’s main staircase is covered with glasses of colored water, is beautiful.