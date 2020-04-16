Movie review: 'Selah and the Spades' mixes 'The Godfather' with 'Gossip Girl'

There’s a lot of pressure on a high-school senior like Selah. She’s a straight-A student at a prestigious Pennsylvania boarding school, captain of the cheerleading team, and the most popular girl in school.
She’s also head of a sprawling criminal organization that runs the campus with an iron fist.
First-time filmmaker Tayarisha Poe’s debut is a stylish yet strangely empty mash-up of two genres: high school drama and mobster movie. The film wears its influences from both proudly. A bravura opening sequence introduces us to the heads of the “five factions” at Haldwell School, an obvious ode to the “five families” in “The Godfather.”
“Selah and the Spades” had a planned theatrical release scuttled by the coronavirus. It is now premiering Friday, April 17 on Amazon Prime.
Selah (Lovie Simone) is the head of the Spades, who provide the controlled substances for extracurricular parties. Other factions are responsible for running gambling on campus or making sure the administration is oblivious to all this chicanery.
Selah and her Spades are the dominant faction, and everybody knows it. With her right-hand man Maxxie (Jharrel Jerome of “Moonlight”), Selah inspires loyalty and fear in equal measure in her fellow classmates.
With graduation approaching, Selah is looking for a successor to take over the Spades next fall. Maxxie thinks he is the obvious candidate, but Selah sets her sights on Paloma (Celeste O’Connor), a shy sophomore who lurks on the edges of campus life with her camera, photographing obsessively. Orchestrating a transition of power isn’t so easy — especially when Selah is reluctant to give it up.
I was hoping “Selah and the Spades” would combine genres as cleverly as Rian Johnson’s brilliant “Brick,” which inserted a hardboiled noir plot into a California high school drama. Poe has a distinct visual style, shooting school life with a vibrant, dreamlike reverie. Even the senior prank, in which the school’s main staircase is covered with glasses of colored water, is beautiful.
All that prettiness can’t cover up the fact that Poe’s screenplay feels half-formed. The weak storyline doesn’t commit fully either to the gangster-movie machinations of the Factions nor the emotional drama of life at a high-pressure private school, let alone connect the thematic dots between the two. The skittering strings on the score build a sense of dread, but that dissipates as the storytelling becomes more and more unfocused.
There’s a telling scene where Selah goes back home, and we see that she’s under the thumb of a domineering mother (Gina Torres). This should be a key moment in the film, showing us how she’s learned to wield power over others because deep down, she feels powerless herself. But the scene feels underwritten, as the mother recites the age-old parable of the scorpion and the frog. It feels like a half-hearted attempt at a Tarantino homage rather than getting at the emotional truth of either mother or daughter.
There’s a recurring image of the characters in the film, particularly Selah and the members of her cheerleading squad, staring a challenge directly into the camera. Like so much of “Selah and the Spades,” it’s a visual that grabs our attention. But once they have it, it turns out, they don’t have much to say to us.
