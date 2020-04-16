You are the owner of this article.
Movie review: 'Selah and the Spades' mixes 'The Godfather' with 'Gossip Girl'
top story

Movie review: 'Selah and the Spades' mixes 'The Godfather' with 'Gossip Girl'

Selah and the Spades

Lovie Simone plays a straight-A student at an elite private school who also runs a criminal organization in "Selah and the Spades."

 AMAZON STUDIOS

There’s a lot of pressure on a high-school senior like Selah. She’s a straight-A student at a prestigious Pennsylvania boarding school, captain of the cheerleading team, and the most popular girl in school.

She’s also head of a sprawling criminal organization that runs the campus with an iron fist.

First-time filmmaker Tayarisha Poe’s debut is a stylish yet strangely empty mash-up of two genres: high school drama and mobster movie. The film wears its influences from both proudly. A bravura opening sequence introduces us to the heads of the “five factions” at Haldwell School, an obvious ode to the “five families” in “The Godfather.”

[That's so fetch! In '20-'21, Overture brings 'Mean Girls,' 'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'Lion King' and more]

“Selah and the Spades” had a planned theatrical release scuttled by the coronavirus. It is now premiering Friday, April 17 on Amazon Prime.

Selah (Lovie Simone) is the head of the Spades, who provide the controlled substances for extracurricular parties. Other factions are responsible for running gambling on campus or making sure the administration is oblivious to all this chicanery.

Selah and her Spades are the dominant faction, and everybody knows it. With her right-hand man Maxxie (Jharrel Jerome of “Moonlight”), Selah inspires loyalty and fear in equal measure in her fellow classmates.

With graduation approaching, Selah is looking for a successor to take over the Spades next fall. Maxxie thinks he is the obvious candidate, but Selah sets her sights on Paloma (Celeste O’Connor), a shy sophomore who lurks on the edges of campus life with her camera, photographing obsessively. Orchestrating a transition of power isn’t so easy — especially when Selah is reluctant to give it up.

I was hoping “Selah and the Spades” would combine genres as cleverly as Rian Johnson’s brilliant “Brick,” which inserted a hardboiled noir plot into a California high school drama. Poe has a distinct visual style, shooting school life with a vibrant, dreamlike reverie. Even the senior prank, in which the school’s main staircase is covered with glasses of colored water, is beautiful.

All that prettiness can’t cover up the fact that Poe’s screenplay feels half-formed. The weak storyline doesn’t commit fully either to the gangster-movie machinations of the Factions nor the emotional drama of life at a high-pressure private school, let alone connect the thematic dots between the two. The skittering strings on the score build a sense of dread, but that dissipates as the storytelling becomes more and more unfocused.

[Madison author looks at political carnivores with 'Coyotes of Carthage']

There’s a telling scene where Selah goes back home, and we see that she’s under the thumb of a domineering mother (Gina Torres). This should be a key moment in the film, showing us how she’s learned to wield power over others because deep down, she feels powerless herself. But the scene feels underwritten, as the mother recites the age-old parable of the scorpion and the frog. It feels like a half-hearted attempt at a Tarantino homage rather than getting at the emotional truth of either mother or daughter.

There’s a recurring image of the characters in the film, particularly Selah and the members of her cheerleading squad, staring a challenge directly into the camera. Like so much of “Selah and the Spades,” it’s a visual that grabs our attention. But once they have it, it turns out, they don’t have much to say to us.

SELAH AND THE SPADES

Two and a half stars

Lovie Simone, Celeste O'Connor

R for language, drug use

1 hour 33 minutes

Premieres Friday on Amazon Prime

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

