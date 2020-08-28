Movie review: New 'David Copperfield' will charm the Dickens out of you

Note: This is the first film I’ve reviewed in almost six months that right now is only available to view in movie theaters. This film was reviewed from a digital screening link provided by the studio. The review is about the film itself, and a positive review is not intended to be encouragement or an endorsement to go see the film in theaters right now. People should make up their own minds whether they want to see a movie in theaters now or wait until it arrives on video-on-demand or DVD. And if you do decide to go the theater, please abide by all theater and public health rules to stay as safe as possible.
One does not usually read “David Copperfield” for the big laughs. And one does not usually go see a film by writer-director Armando Iannucci (“The Death of Stalin,” “Veep") for the sweetness.
And yet “The Personal History of David Copperfield” delivers on both scores, a high-energy adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel that’s gentle and empathetic as well as wildly funny.
The first thing you notice about the film is Iannucci’s decision to use a diverse cast in what is usually a lily-white story, with Dev Patel playing David, Benedict Wong as Mr. Wickfield and Rosalind Eleazar as Agnes. The second thing you notice is how quickly you stop noticing that, because the actors disappear seamlessly into Dickens’ characters.
Patel in particular is wonderful, charming and earnest — and occasionally goofy — as Copperfield climbs up the economic ladder of pitiless Victorian London, only to plummet down again. Iannucci has Copperfield tell his own story, not just in voiceover but in opening with Patel standing on stage recounting his life.
Then the film is off to the races, whooshing through Dickens’ tale at a fast clip, jettisoning some storylines and cutting the fat off others. One minute he’s a boy living under the merciless rule of his stepfather, the next he’s emancipated and living with his sweet but dotty aunt (Tilda Swinton) and her cousin Mr. Dick (Hugh Laurie), who believes his head is plagued with the worries of the very late King Charles I.
Keeping up? You’d better, because then David is off to school, where he meets the charming but unreliable friend Steerforth (Aneurin Bernard) and the unctuous Uriah Heep (a delightfully slimy Ben Whishaw), who will become one of the main villains of the story.
Iannucci is known for having fast and funny dialogue flying back and forth through his screenplays, and “Copperfield’ is no exception — this is a film that will likely reward multiple viewings to catch all the jokes. The difference here is that those laughs lines aren’t dipped in acid the way they are in “Veep” — the film has a generosity of spirit toward all its clever, cracked characters, even the lowly Heep.
That spirit carries over into the look of the film, which casts even the grubbiest corners of the city in a warm glow. The film also has a visual playfulness that approaches the films of Terry Gilliam, such as having flashbacks projected on the wall behind the characters.
“The Personal History of David Copperfield” can move too fast for its own good at times, especially for those unfamiliar with the source material. But it’s a wild, warm ride through the Dickensverse that will leave audiences dazed and happy.
