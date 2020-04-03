Movie review: 'Human Nature' is a crisp and engaging look at DNA therapy

A decade ago, Adam Bolt was the producer and co-writer on a documentary called “Inside Job,” which clearly explained the complex combination of hubris and greed that led to the Great Recession.
For his latest documentary, “Human Nature,” Bolt has tackled a subject that seems even harder than international finance to turn into a movie: gene therapy. But he succeeds again, making a film that makes a complex topic understandable and arresting in its emotional and philosophical ramifications. The film premieres Friday on video-on-demand, having its theatrical run cut short by the coronavirus.
This time, though, Bolt’s outlook is a good deal rosier about the real-world effect of his subject. CRISPR is a microscopic phenomenon that allows scientists to splice and edit the genomes of human beings and other life forms with a precision that one researcher likens to moving your cursor in Microsoft Word to remove a typo.
The possibilities of such a breakthrough on scientific research are endless, which is why CRISPR evokes such enthusiasm in some and dread in others. Bolt wisely opens “Human Nature” with a real-world example of the possibilities, with a teenage boy named David Sanchez who has sickle cell anemia. It’s unlikely he will live past 45 with the disease, which could be cured by changing a single strand of his DNA using CRISPR.
But things get even trickier when one talks about editing the DNA in sperm or egg cells, which would then affect multiple generations to come. Expert Fyodor Urnov says in the film he’s dead set against such genetic modifications. We might think it’s okay or even admirable to edit the genome of a terminally ill cancer patient so they did not feel pain, he notes. But what about editing that same gene to create a generation of invulnerable “super soldiers”? Everyone seems to draw the line between acceptable and unacceptable in a different place, and “Human Nature” is refreshingly open to all voices in the debate.
“Human Nature” is divided up into chapters, walking the audience through the science and its implications through interviews with researchers, journalists and ethicists. Bolt often interviews them sitting at their dining room tables, talking passionately about their work as if they were excitedly chatting with a friend.
A couple of the interviewees are connected with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, one of the leaders in gene therapy. Rodolphe Barrangou is a former Ph.D. student at the UW, and you might have seen him tooling around Madison in his car with “CRISPR” license plates.
Also appearing in the film is UW bioethicist and “Star Trek” fan Alta Charo, who takes an even-handed approach to the debate, noting that the technology is merely a tool, neither inherently good or evil. “What you do with the power determines if the result is something we applaud or something we deplore,” she said. “But it’s not the tool that determines the endpoint. It’s the user.”
Yes, the film does quote Jeff Goldblum’s immortal line in “Jurassic Park,” about scientists “so preoccupied about with whether or not they could that they never stopped to think if they should.” If nothing else, “Human Nature” should reassure us that the researchers on the vanguard of this new frontier have had that on their minds every step of the way.
At a time when the news on the science front is unrelentingly grim and scary, it’s welcome to see a film that’s more hopeful and thoughtful about where we’re going as a species.
