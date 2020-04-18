Movie review: Grief blackens a widower's heart in 'A White, White Day'

That car crash scene is followed by a sequence, several minutes long, that’s a series of still shots of a house under construction in rural Iceland. We see the house in different times of the day, different times of the year. It’s an initially tranquil shot that plays on our nerves as it goes on, and as we wonder who lives in this house, and why we’re watching them.

Eventually, we find out the sole occupant of the house is Ingimundur (Ingvar Eggert Sigurdsson), a middle-aged detective for a small-town police department. Ingimundur’s wife has died (presumably she was driving that car), and the taciturn Ingimundur is trying to keep a firm clampdown on his grief.

He only softens in the presence of his granddaughter Salka (Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir), and he’s focused on renovating that house into a home for Salka and her mother. In the living room is a large empty space where a picture window will go, barely covered by a tarp. It seems to represent the giant hole in Ingimundur’s life that he’s trying to ignore.