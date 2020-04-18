Movie review: Grief blackens a widower's heart in 'A White, White Day'

There’s a term in film called “cringe comedy,” in which an uncomfortable and initially unfunny situation goes on so long that it becomes funny.
Icelandic writer-director Hlynur Pálmason practices what might be called “cringe drama,” pushing scenes where little seems to be happening so far that they become unsettling.
In the opening scene of "A White, White Day," for example, we spend several minutes watching a car on a lonely, winding road, drive through a dense fog (this is the white, white day of the title). The car occasionally, dangerously, wanders over the center line, before suddenly veering through a guardrail and over an embankment.
Who is driving the car? What happened to them? Is this a flashback? Foreshadowing? It’s not until well into the film that we have an idea, and even then there’s room for doubt. Pálmason plays on that sort of uncertainty throughout the film, conjuring up an uncomfortable mood where we can never quite trust where we’re going. It feels like sitting helplessly in the backseat of that car.
"A White, White Day" became available on Friday, April 17, for rental online at Film Movement's Virtual Cinema, in which the independent distributor splits the rental fee with an independent movie theater.
That car crash scene is followed by a sequence, several minutes long, that’s a series of still shots of a house under construction in rural Iceland. We see the house in different times of the day, different times of the year. It’s an initially tranquil shot that plays on our nerves as it goes on, and as we wonder who lives in this house, and why we’re watching them.
Eventually, we find out the sole occupant of the house is Ingimundur (Ingvar Eggert Sigurdsson), a middle-aged detective for a small-town police department. Ingimundur’s wife has died (presumably she was driving that car), and the taciturn Ingimundur is trying to keep a firm clampdown on his grief.
He only softens in the presence of his granddaughter Salka (Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir), and he’s focused on renovating that house into a home for Salka and her mother. In the living room is a large empty space where a picture window will go, barely covered by a tarp. It seems to represent the giant hole in Ingimundur’s life that he’s trying to ignore.
As the film goes on, we see Ingimundur’s slow emotional deterioration, accelerated by suspicions that his wife was having an affair. He begins stalking a neighbor whom he suspects was involved with his wife. This escalates into harassment, and then violence.
Sigurdsson gives a stunning performance of Ingimundur’s slow and violent unraveling, seemingly unable to stop his own descent. Salka remains his sole link to the decent man he used to me, but even that bond starts to fray.
“A White, White Day” is a forbidding film about a man lost in a personal wilderness as harsh and rugged as the Icelandic landscape. It offers the barest sliver of hope that he’ll somehow make it home.
