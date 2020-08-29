Movie review: 'Get Duked!' finds lowbrow laughs in the Highlands

At its best moments, “Get Duked!” reminded me of an Edgar Wright movie like “Shaun of the Dead” — cheeky, fast-moving and unexpectedly sweet. There aren’t quite enough of those moments to sustain a feature-length movie, but Scottish writer-director Ninian Doff’s debut almost gets all the way there.

The film, which originally had the (arguably better) title “Boyz in the Wood,” premiered Friday on Amazon Prime.

The heroes are four misfit teens from Glasgow. Three of them (Samuel Bottomley, Viraj Juneja and Lewis Gribben) are best friends, their bond forged by juvenile delinquency. The fourth (Rian Gordon) is a lonely kid who plays by the rules.

The foursome are carted out into the Scottish Highlands more or less against their will for something called the “Duke of Edinburgh Award,” which seems to be part Outward Bound, part “Amazing Race.” The youths are left in the middle of the wilderness with a map and told to follow the route to a prearranged destination. If they make it in the allotted time, and display skills like teamwork along the way, they’ll win the award.