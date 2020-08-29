Movie review: 'Get Duked!' finds lowbrow laughs in the Highlands

At its best moments, “Get Duked!” reminded me of an Edgar Wright movie like “Shaun of the Dead” — cheeky, fast-moving and unexpectedly sweet. There aren’t quite enough of those moments to sustain a feature-length movie, but Scottish writer-director Ninian Doff’s debut almost gets all the way there.
The film, which originally had the (arguably better) title “Boyz in the Wood,” premiered Friday on Amazon Prime.
The heroes are four misfit teens from Glasgow. Three of them (Samuel Bottomley, Viraj Juneja and Lewis Gribben) are best friends, their bond forged by juvenile delinquency. The fourth (Rian Gordon) is a lonely kid who plays by the rules.
The foursome are carted out into the Scottish Highlands more or less against their will for something called the “Duke of Edinburgh Award,” which seems to be part Outward Bound, part “Amazing Race.” The youths are left in the middle of the wilderness with a map and told to follow the route to a prearranged destination. If they make it in the allotted time, and display skills like teamwork along the way, they’ll win the award.
The big-city boys are spectacularly ill-equipped for this sort of journey; within a matter of hours, one of them has torn out a key section of the map to roll a joint with. But it soon turns out that getting lost is the least of their concerns; the boys soon find that they’re being stalked by elite hunters, “The Most Dangerous Game”-style.
The foul-mouthed banter is a lot of fun, at least the parts I could discern through their Glaswegian accents (time to hit “SUBTITLES: ON” on your menu, folks.) I especially enjoyed Juneja as a fledgling rapper named DJ Beatroot, who keeps promo-ing his demo CD even in the middle of nowhere. He also has a big musical number that’s the highlight of the film.
Where “Get Duked!” falls short is on the action side of the action-comedy equation. It becomes apparent pretty quickly that these “elite” hunters (including Eddie Izzard) aren’t really very threatening, and the boys dodge them pretty easily. Building up a little more tension would have made the release of the laughs land that much harder.
So “Get Duked!” ends up being a hangout comedy with some light mayhem here and there, rather than the sort of midnight movie cult sensation that it clearly wants to be.
