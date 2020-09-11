Movie review: French drama 'Sibyl' shifts between genres and identities

I’m not sure if director and co-writer Justine Triet had the 1973 book “Sybil,” about a woman with multiple personality disorder, in mind when she named the title character of her new film “Sibyl.”
The Sibyl who is the center of this French film also grapples with her identity, and the gap between her public and private selves. The film also shifts identities, moving between comedy, drama and thriller in sly and intriguing ways.
The film is available Friday to rent from virtual cinemas, in which viewers rent the film online through an independent cinema (such as Chicago’s Music Box Theatre) and the rental fee is split evenly between the theater and the distributor.
Sibyl (Virginie Efira) is an accomplished therapist and devoted mother of two kids, who she is raising with her longtime boyfriend (Paul Ramy). It's a quiet life, but in flashbacks, we see glimpses of a younger, wilder Sibyl, a hard-partying alcoholic in a mutually destructive relationship with Gabriel (Niels Schneider).
Sibyl seems to have it together now, having traded the wine bottle for a vape pen. She decides to pare back her therapy work so she can focus on writing a novel. Searching for inspiration, she finds it in a new client, an up-and-coming film actress named Margot (Adèle Exarchopoulos). Prone to crying jags and violent outbursts, Margot’s chaotic life reminds Sibyl of her bad old days, which were ruinous but also more exciting than the placid bourgeois existence she leads now.
Surreptitiously, Sibyl begins recording her sessions with Margot and incorporating them into her novel. Margot is involved in an imbroglio on the set of her latest movie, carrying on a torrid love affair with her costar Gabriel (Gaspard Ulliel), who is also dating the film’s director (Sandra Huller of “Toni Erdmann”).
As Margot depends more and more on Sibyl’s counsel, Sibyl pours more of Margot into her novel behind her back. Eventually, Margot asks Sibyl to accompany her to Italy where the movie is being shot, where Sibyl gets even more entangled in Margot’s life.
There’s an element of a Hitchcockian thriller in “Sibyl,” as we wonder how far Sibyl will insinuate herself in Margot’s life. But it’s also very funny at times, especially when Huller is onscreen as the hilariously exasperated director, trying desperately to finish what seems like a mediocre film in the midst of so much on-set strife.
Efira’s beautifully controlled performance keeps us guessing whether she’s the protagonist or the villain of the movie, or some combination of the two. In a sense, she’s figuring out which as she goes, making for a marvelously complex, hard to pin down central character. And Exarchopoulos brings real feeling to what could have been the stock character of a pampered, flighty movie star.
The locations in Paris and the Italian coast are gorgeous, and the supple editing of the film reflects its shifting storylines and tones, turning on a dime between past and present, reality and fiction. In the center of the storm is Sibyl, keeping us guessing about who she is and what she'll do next.
