Movie review: French drama 'Sibyl' shifts between genres and identities

Sibyl seems to have it together now, having traded the wine bottle for a vape pen. She decides to pare back her therapy work so she can focus on writing a novel. Searching for inspiration, she finds it in a new client, an up-and-coming film actress named Margot (Adèle Exarchopoulos). Prone to crying jags and violent outbursts, Margot’s chaotic life reminds Sibyl of her bad old days, which were ruinous but also more exciting than the placid bourgeois existence she leads now.

Surreptitiously, Sibyl begins recording her sessions with Margot and incorporating them into her novel. Margot is involved in an imbroglio on the set of her latest movie, carrying on a torrid love affair with her costar Gabriel (Gaspard Ulliel), who is also dating the film’s director (Sandra Huller of “Toni Erdmann”).

As Margot depends more and more on Sibyl’s counsel, Sibyl pours more of Margot into her novel behind her back. Eventually, Margot asks Sibyl to accompany her to Italy where the movie is being shot, where Sibyl gets even more entangled in Margot’s life.