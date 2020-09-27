Movie review: Feminist tale 'Misbehaviour' is far too well-behaved

This seems like it would be enough for one movie, but Rebecca Frayn and Gaby Chiappe’s screenplay gives almost equal time to what’s happening inside the pageant as well. As pageant organizer Eric Morley (a pleasingly eccentric Rhys Ifans) struggles to plan the evening, we meet a few of the contestants, most notably Jennifer Hosten, aka Miss Grenada (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), the rare Black contestant in a contest that has always given the crown to white women.

The film also follows none other than legendary American comedian Bob Hope (Greg Kinnear as smarm personified), who is hosting the pageant, and whose womanizing ways embody everything Sally and Jo are fighting against. If you’re old enough to remember what a familiar and beloved figure Hope was in his day, it’s a little shocking to see how “Misbehaviour” presents him (accurately, according to recent biographies) as an arrogant philanderer whose affairs tormented his longtime wife Dolores (Lesley Manville).

All of these characters and plot threads lead to a scattered first half of the movie, full of scenes that don’t really serve the storyline or pay off meaningfully. Once the plan to crash the pageant is set in motion, “Misbehaviour” sharpens its focus. The counterculture anger of the activists is played off deftly against the stale sexism of the pageant, which even in 1970 feels like a relic of a less enlightened time.