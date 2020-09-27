Movie review: Feminist tale 'Misbehaviour' is far too well-behaved

Phillippa Lowthorpe’s “Misbehaviour” is a based-on-a-true-story comedy-drama about rebellion and feminist anger that also wants to win the Miss Congeniality award. In trying to have it both ways, its equivocation robs an otherwise entertaining and well-acted movie of any real power.
The year is 1970. Sally Alexander (Keira Knightley) is a single mother and women’s rights activist attempting to restart her academic career and facing an onslaught of microaggressions from her largely male colleagues and professors. In a telling moment, she attends a women’s conference in a meeting room where the women attendees are surrounded by paintings and statues of stern-faced men all glaring down at them.
Sally is fighting for a “seat at the table” to work for equality. This puts her at odds with other activists, especially Jo (Jessie Buckley), a caustic hippie who’d rather be in the streets of London spray-painting angry profanity on billboards.
The women find common cause with the 1970 Miss World beauty pageant, a chauvinist, retrograde event where women are judged by their measurements and little else. After protesting from the outside, Jo and Sally realize that to really make a statement, they’ll have to infiltrate the pageant and disrupt it.
This seems like it would be enough for one movie, but Rebecca Frayn and Gaby Chiappe’s screenplay gives almost equal time to what’s happening inside the pageant as well. As pageant organizer Eric Morley (a pleasingly eccentric Rhys Ifans) struggles to plan the evening, we meet a few of the contestants, most notably Jennifer Hosten, aka Miss Grenada (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), the rare Black contestant in a contest that has always given the crown to white women.
The film also follows none other than legendary American comedian Bob Hope (Greg Kinnear as smarm personified), who is hosting the pageant, and whose womanizing ways embody everything Sally and Jo are fighting against. If you’re old enough to remember what a familiar and beloved figure Hope was in his day, it’s a little shocking to see how “Misbehaviour” presents him (accurately, according to recent biographies) as an arrogant philanderer whose affairs tormented his longtime wife Dolores (Lesley Manville).
All of these characters and plot threads lead to a scattered first half of the movie, full of scenes that don’t really serve the storyline or pay off meaningfully. Once the plan to crash the pageant is set in motion, “Misbehaviour” sharpens its focus. The counterculture anger of the activists is played off deftly against the stale sexism of the pageant, which even in 1970 feels like a relic of a less enlightened time.
But even there the film is a little muddled. The pageant may be chauvinistic, but the film suggests that it’s also a viable opportunity for the women who compete in it. Maybe Miss Grenada is leered at by men, but she’s also looked up to and admired by young Black girls across the globe. It’s a fine line the film wobbles on, despite Mbatha-Raw’s engaging performance.
“Misbehaviour” ends with shots of the real-life women that the actresses portray, a familiar technique for based-on-a-true-story films. Lowthorpe shoots them staring directly into the camera, displaying pride and defiance. If only the film carried a little more of the fierceness that we see in their eyes.
