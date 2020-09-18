Movie review: Despite great cast, 'Blackbird' never takes off

Unfortunately, Christian Torpe’s screenplay (based on his 2014 Danish film “Silent Heart”) assigns each of these characters around Lily exactly one trait as they walk in the front door. Jennifer is a joyless scold, and Winslet gets little to do other than furrow her brow disapprovingly. In her own way, Wasikowska is just as restricted in playing the touchy live-wire Anna, hitting the same anxious note over and over. It’s impossible to believe they’re sisters.

Wilson’s Michael is a nerdy dad with a penchant for “fun facts,” while Jonathan is a sullen teen who hides his dreams of being an actor from his straight-laced parents. Even Neill, appealingly restrained as Paul, gets to do little more than sit in the background and look supportive.

Largely confined to that one house, “Blackbird” unfolds like a stage play as the family members clash and reconcile, and clash again. The film lays the weepy melodrama on thick, but there are some nice moments, including an ad hoc Christmas dinner in the middle of the summer. I even appreciated the honestly of the awkward moments as Lily’s family tries to figure out how to act in these unusual circumstances. When do they start mourning their mother when she’s still sitting right next to them?