Movie review: 'Coup 53' digs up British secrets on overthrow of Iran

It’s not surprising that Ralph Fiennes gives such a great performance in “Coup 53.” What’s surprising is that he gives it in a documentary.
“Coup 53” is now available as a virtual screening in several locations nationwide, including Chicago’s Logan Theater, with proceeds being split equally between the venue and the distributor. It’s a gripping and cinematic documentary that raises fresh interest — and outrage — over a nearly-forgotten event that happened nearly 70 years ago.
In 1953, Mohammad Mossadegh, the democratically elected Prime Minister of Iran, was overthrown in a coup that was backed by American and British intelligence services behind the scenes. Mossadeh was a bit of an odd duck, fond of taking meetings in his pajamas while still in bed. But what worried the West wasn’t his fondness for loungewear, but his plans to nationalize Iran’s oil industry and cut out British and American companies. That just wouldn’t do, and intelligence agencies engineered a faux-populist uprising that brought the Western-friendly Shah back into power.
The CIA admitted to its role in the coup 20 years ago, but the British have used the Official Secrets Acts to keep the details of its involvement largely under wraps. Filmmaker Taghi Amirani has spent the last decade working on a film that would fill in those missing pieces about what happened and who was responsible.
The first 45 minutes or so of “Coup 53” follows the engaging Amirani as he goes down the rabbit hole, chasing a big missing piece of the puzzle. The former head of MI6 in Tehran, Norman Darbyshire, was reportedly heavily involved in planning the coup, and while the files are sealed, Darbyshire reportedly gave an extensive and revealing interview for a 1983 documentary miniseries called “The End of Empire.” But when the miniseries aired, Darbyshire’s part in it had been cut out.
Digging through archives of documents and old tapes, Amirani is unable to find the missing (censored?) footage. But he does find the original transcript of the Darbyshire interview. So he decides to ask Fiennes if he’s willing to be “interviewed” on camera as Darbyshire, saying what Darbyshire said word for word in the original interview.
It sounds like a stunt, but Fiennes is terrific, using Darbyshire’s words to capture the world-weary cynicism of an Empire in decline. At one point, he’s almost proud of his role in orchestrating violent protests in the streets, fomenting mobs against each other. “It was a correct reading of the psychology of the Persian mob,” he says drily. Fiennes doesn’t just provide details of the coup, he illustrates the corrupt arrogance of a country believing it can manipulate another’s future for its own ends.
With that last piece in place, “Coup 53” becomes a thorough blow-by-blow recount of the coup, artfully mixing archival interviews with many of the players, present-day interviews by Amirani, historical footage, and impressionistic animated dramatic re-enactments of the violence in the streets.
It’s a lot of information to keep straight, but Amirani has another ace up his sleeve besides Fiennes. Award-winning film editor Walter Murch (“The Conversation” and “The Godfather”) served as editor on the film, and it seems like Murch wasn’t just brought in for post-production, but was alongside Amirani throughout the production. The visual storytelling of “Coup 53” is much more fluid and visceral in a standard historical documentary, Murch expertly blending the story’s many strands together to tell a compelling story.
In the end, one might ask, what does it matter what happened 70 years ago? As one historian points out, the Middle East might be far different today if a democracy had been allowed to flourish in Iran. And the success of the coup in Iran emboldened American to try covert regime changes in other countries. Without Iran, there may have been no Vietnam, no El Salvador, no Iraq. "Coup 53" is a film about what was, as well as a film about what might have been.
