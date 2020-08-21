Movie review: 'Coup 53' digs up British secrets on overthrow of Iran

The CIA admitted to its role in the coup 20 years ago, but the British have used the Official Secrets Acts to keep the details of its involvement largely under wraps. Filmmaker Taghi Amirani has spent the last decade working on a film that would fill in those missing pieces about what happened and who was responsible.

The first 45 minutes or so of “Coup 53” follows the engaging Amirani as he goes down the rabbit hole, chasing a big missing piece of the puzzle. The former head of MI6 in Tehran, Norman Darbyshire, was reportedly heavily involved in planning the coup, and while the files are sealed, Darbyshire reportedly gave an extensive and revealing interview for a 1983 documentary miniseries called “The End of Empire.” But when the miniseries aired, Darbyshire’s part in it had been cut out.

Digging through archives of documents and old tapes, Amirani is unable to find the missing (censored?) footage. But he does find the original transcript of the Darbyshire interview. So he decides to ask Fiennes if he’s willing to be “interviewed” on camera as Darbyshire, saying what Darbyshire said word for word in the original interview.