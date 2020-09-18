Movie review: Carrie Coon and Jude Law ruffle feathers in wrenching 'The Nest'

Note: "The Nest" is only playing in movie theaters, and was reviewed from a digital streaming link. The review is about the film itself, and a positive review is not intended to be encouragement or an endorsement to go see the film in theaters right now. People should make up their own minds whether they want to see a movie in theaters now or wait until it arrives on video-on-demand or DVD (in the case of "The Nest," on Nov. 17). And if you do decide to go the theater, please abide by all theater and public health rules to stay as safe as possible.
“The Nest” is set in a creepy mansion, featuring a score full of ominous piano music, and the camera moves around at an unsettlingly slow pace. Is writer-director Sean Durkin’s new movie a horror movie?
It’s actually a family drama. But much like his debut, “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” it uses horror movie techniques to keeps the audience off-balance and unnerved throughout, the better to empathize with the fragile, jangled nerves of his protagonists.
At first, all seems well in the household of Rory (Jude Law) and Allison (Carrie Coon), and their two kids Samantha (Oona Roche) and Benjamin (Charlie Shotwell). The year is 1986, and the family lives a comfortable life in an unnamed American suburb. The film expertly captures the details of the era — the music, the clothes, the indoor smoking — without calling attention to them.
They’re doing well but not that well — they have a outdoor pool, but it’s small and not well-maintained. That’s not enough for Rory, who was a hotshot financier in London before he agreed to move to America a decade ago. Sprinkled amid the domestic contentment are shots of Rory gazing off into space, a restless look on his face.
Abruptly, he comes to Allison with an opportunity. He says his old boss Arthur (Michael Culkin) has agreed to bankroll Rory starting a new company back home in England. Allison is understandably skeptical at uprooting the family and moving half a world away, but Rory tsks-tsks away her objections with promises of wealth and luxury. He rents a lavish mansion in the English countryside for the family to stay in, and even buys Allison a new fur coat.
It’s only after the family is settled in that Allison starts to realize that Rory is lying.
Durkin expertly shows the fault lines in a marriage, and how money troubles and mistrust can get into the cracks like mold, impossible to dig out. He’s aided with two strong leads in Coon and Law, giving two of their best performances.
Law embodies the worst kind of fast-talking wheeler dealer — the kind who starts to believe his own BS. We get the sense that Rory was a whiz kid when he worked in England before. But now he’s middle-aged and unsatisfied, working long hours at the office trying to make that big score.
It’s fitting that “The Nest” is set in the “greed is good” 1980s, and Rory speaks approvingly of Margaret Thatcher’s privatization and deregulation campaign to shred the country’s safety net. “In America, everybody wants more,” he tells his colleagues. “Here, everybody’s told to be satisfied with their station in life.” To quote MTV’s slogan from that era, “too much is never enough” for Rory, and his constant hunger for more puts everything he has at risk.
Ignored back home, Allison’s worries curdle into disdain for her husband. Coon, a one-time American Players Theatre performer, gives Allison a survivor’s toughness (watch how Allison drags off a cigarette as she mercilessly cuts Rory down to size in a posh restaurant). But she also has a survivor’s panic of losing it all, and Coon’s performance is raw and vulnerable.
On the sidelines of the marital cold war, Roche and Shotwell are appealingly authentic as children trapped in a situation they can’t control. Maybe from their perspective, it is a horror movie, but it’s a familiar one for many families who lose sight of their priorities.
Durkin gives us a glimmer of hope at the end of “The Nest” that Rory and Allison might find a way back to each other. But it’s a harrowing journey to get there.
