Movie review: 'Booksellers' peruses through the world of obsessive bibliophiles

But cultural forces were conspiring against bookstores, particularly the sort of general-interest antiquarian bookstores that are the heart of the film, well before the pandemic hit. We know about the damage done by the big-box retailers like Barnes & Noble in the 1990s, and Amazon after that.

There was also a shift in consumer tastes that was just as devastating, some booksellers say. Instead of just going into a bookstore to browse, customers came in looking for a particular book. That is antithetical to the browse-and-discover appeal of these old bookstores, the kind with towering shelves, idiosyncratic filing systems and, inevitably, a cat among the stacks.

Young’s film takes something of a browsing approach to this world. Instead of following a clear narrative, it wanders from bookstore to bookstore, seller to seller, heading off on tangents as we visit with one colorful character after another.

There’s the private collector whose pride and joy is a gorgeous library inspired by the drawings of M.C. Escher. There’s the quirky bookseller who specializes in unusual fare the others won’t touch, and who proudly boasts, “I’m one of only several people who have touched books bound in human skin.”