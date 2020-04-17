Movie review: 'Booksellers' peruses through the world of obsessive bibliophiles

Watching D.W. Young’s documentary “The Booksellers” in the midst of a pandemic gives viewers the rare chance to miss two birds with one stone.
We miss browsing in our local bookstore, and we miss going the movies to see such an engaging documentary like this. It goes without saying that the film is made for bibliophiles. We’re the sort who, like author Fran Liebowitz, couldn’t bear the thought of throwing away a book: “I see a book in the trash, and it’s horrible. It’s like seeing a human head.”
“The Booksellers” opens Friday, April 17, on video-on-demand, and the $10 rental price can be split with one of several independent movie theaters around the country, such as Chicago’s Gene Siskel Film Center.
Young’s film browses through the world of New York antiquarian booksellers, a vanishing breed of obsessive bibliophiles forever on the hunt for that cherished first edition. New York used to have hundreds of bookstores, and now has about 80. One seller shows an East Village map where literally dozens of bookstores crowded city blocks. The one that remains, the venerable Strand, is on shaky ground in the midst of the coronavirus.
But cultural forces were conspiring against bookstores, particularly the sort of general-interest antiquarian bookstores that are the heart of the film, well before the pandemic hit. We know about the damage done by the big-box retailers like Barnes & Noble in the 1990s, and Amazon after that.
There was also a shift in consumer tastes that was just as devastating, some booksellers say. Instead of just going into a bookstore to browse, customers came in looking for a particular book. That is antithetical to the browse-and-discover appeal of these old bookstores, the kind with towering shelves, idiosyncratic filing systems and, inevitably, a cat among the stacks.
Young’s film takes something of a browsing approach to this world. Instead of following a clear narrative, it wanders from bookstore to bookstore, seller to seller, heading off on tangents as we visit with one colorful character after another.
There’s the private collector whose pride and joy is a gorgeous library inspired by the drawings of M.C. Escher. There’s the quirky bookseller who specializes in unusual fare the others won’t touch, and who proudly boasts, “I’m one of only several people who have touched books bound in human skin.”
Another bookseller specializes in “association titles” — books made valuable because of who owned them before.
“The best books look like they’ve been run over by a truck,” one such enthusiast says. “But it has to be the right truck.”
Many of these sellers share a similarly dim view of the future of their profession. When Young brings several of his subjects together at the end of the film to commiserate over drinks, the mood is like being at a wake.
But, the film points out, there has been a renaissance of indie booksellers in recent years who have been thriving by reinventing the model, emphasizing personal connections with their customers. “The Booksellers,” is a reminder for book lovers to support those sellers, now more than ever.
