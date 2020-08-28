Movie review: 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' is a much-needed dose of goofy optimism

The only problem is that Bill & Ted haven’t written that perfect song yet. So they use Kelly’s time-travel egg to hopscotch forward in time to visit their future selves to see if they’ve written the songs yet. These scenes are very funny, giving Reeves and Winter the chance to play over-the-top alternate versions of Bill & Ted.

Meanwhile, Bill and Ted have daughters, named Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving), who are the spitting image of their dads. Learning that their fathers are in trouble, Billie and Thea grab a time machine of their own and go into the past to assemble the ultimate dream band to accompany Bill & Ted in the perfect song.

If that seems convoluted, it absolutely is, and that’s so much of the fun of “Bill & Ted Face the Music” as it skips from scene to scene and era to era. Director Dean Parisot, who made the modern classic “Galaxy Quest,” keeps the cheerful momentum going as the film piles on new characters and new jokes on the way to the ultimate gig. William Sadler returns as the bass-playing Death, and Anthony Corrigan of “Barry” is hilarious as a killer robot with an identity crisis.

Screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who also wrote the first two films, have a laser focus on what makes Bill & Ted so appealing. You can feel the excitement of everyone involved at getting the chance to make another Bill & Ted movie, and the enthusiasm is contagious. We needed this right now — “Bill & Ted Face the Music” may not actually save reality, but it sure brightens it up for 90 minutes or so. Party on, dudes.

