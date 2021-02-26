'Minari' movingly tells one family's struggle to put down roots in America

Jacob and Monica work as “chicken sexers” at a poultry farm, looking at the undersides of chicks to determine whether they’re female or male (i.e. egg layers or meat). But Jacob has bigger dreams. He wants to turn his land into a working farm, growing the kinds of vegetables that will appeal to the thousands of Korean immigrants coming to America each year.

It’s a clever scheme, as Jacob uses his Korean background as an asset in a white-dominated field. But starting a farm is back-breaking, frustrating work, subject to the whims of weather and luck. Even with the help of a kindly odd jobber named Paul (Will Patton), the farm grinds Jacob down, and when he goes to bed at night he’s too sore to even take his shirt off. Obsessed with keeping the farm alive, he recedes from the family who is the ostensible reason he bought the land in the first place. That big step up into the doublewide starts to represent the difficulty of making this new life work.