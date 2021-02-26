'Minari' movingly tells one family's struggle to put down roots in America

Minari is a leafy Korean plant, known to grow and flourish in the most inhospitable of places. It serves as the perfect title for writer-director Lee Isaac Chung’s debut feature, a film about a family attempting to put down roots in a strange land and pursue the American Dream.
While “Minari” evokes those sweeping themes, it also tells a specific, semi-autobiographical story full of nuance and humanity. Chung doesn’t want to tell every immigrant story, just this one, and he does so beautifully. The film is available Friday to rent on video-on-demand through Amazon, Apple and other streaming sites.
The time is the 1980s, and Korean-American couple Jacob (Steven Yeun) and Monica (Yeri Han) have relocated from California to rural Arkansas with their two children, Anne (Noel Kate Cho) and David (Alan S. Kim). As their station wagon drives through a landscape full of lush green beauty, Emile Mosseri’s stirring score swells, and we feel the family’s sense of adventure and possibility in their new home. They buy a double-wide trailer on a large plot of rural land, and as they step up into the front door (the trailer doesn’t come with stairs), it’s like they’re stepping up into a new life.
Jacob and Monica work as “chicken sexers” at a poultry farm, looking at the undersides of chicks to determine whether they’re female or male (i.e. egg layers or meat). But Jacob has bigger dreams. He wants to turn his land into a working farm, growing the kinds of vegetables that will appeal to the thousands of Korean immigrants coming to America each year.
It’s a clever scheme, as Jacob uses his Korean background as an asset in a white-dominated field. But starting a farm is back-breaking, frustrating work, subject to the whims of weather and luck. Even with the help of a kindly odd jobber named Paul (Will Patton), the farm grinds Jacob down, and when he goes to bed at night he’s too sore to even take his shirt off. Obsessed with keeping the farm alive, he recedes from the family who is the ostensible reason he bought the land in the first place. That big step up into the doublewide starts to represent the difficulty of making this new life work.
The family’s ups and downs are mostly seen through the perspective of David, as he adjusts to this new life as the only Asian-American kid in town. The white kids at church regard him with a not-unfriendly curiosity that still leaves him feeling alienated. When Monica’s mother Soonja (the wonderful Yuh-Jung Youn) arrives for a long visit to help with the kids, David clashes with this atypical grandmother, who swears and watches pro wrestling on TV. Watching the grandmother and grandson slowly bond is one of the film's sweetest undercurrents.
Chung tells this family’s story with a gentle, humane rhythm that belies the sometimes painful accuracy of its insights, about people caught in transition between worlds and cultures, fitting in with neither. Minari can grow anywhere, but people often aren’t so lucky.
“Minari” is never an out-and-out critique of the idea of the American Dream. But it is a thoughtful, moving exploration of the pull that those ideals can have on people, a pull so strong that it can inspire them to reach beyond their grasp, or threaten to take them away from the things that really matter.