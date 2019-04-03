While still a student, Yinan Wang spent two years as a delivery driver for a Chinese American restaurant in Milwaukee. The owner of Yen Ching restaurant, Guishan Chen, became like a father to him.
“I asked Mr. Chen, can I make a film about your family?” said Wang, 32, who though already an established filmmaker was studying film at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
“His business wasn’t very good, so we had a lot of chance to talk about each other’s lives,” Wang said. “That’s how we built the trust.”
First he made a short film, then an intimate, one-hour documentary, set in the kitchen, dining room and home of Chen and his wife, Alan Lin. “Yen Ching,” named for the Chinese American restaurant where Wang spent most of his recording time, screens at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Chazen Museum of Art as part of the Wisconsin Film Festival.
Wang is from Beijing, and the dialogue in the film — including his own voice from behind the camera — is in Chinese with English subtitles. There are many scenes in the kitchen, where Chen cooks and cleans and does hundreds of dishes, like an inexhaustible one-man machine.
Wang spoke with The Capital Times from Philadelphia, where he’s doing graduate work at Temple University. His wife and producer of the film, Yujing Wang, plans to be present at the screening.
When made the transition from employee to filmmaker, did your relationship with Mr. Chen change?
It didn’t change my relationship with him too much. The only thing is to give him some time to get used to the camera. At the beginning of the shooting he always wanted to talk with me, the way he did it before. After a few days, I told him pretend I’m not here. Do what you’re doing. It worked but it took some time.
Why did you want to go behind the scenes at Yen Ching?
I did some research before I made this film. The total number of Chinese restaurants (in the United States) is around 45,000. But there is no film about Chinese business, Chinese restaurants, no film about Chinese food made from a Chinese — an insider. That’s a huge absence.
American Chinese food is very different than authentic Chinese food. American Chinese food is like a combination of American culture and Chinese culture. I thought, I should make a film with American Chinese food, telling this story in an authentic way.
Funny thing is while I was working there, one part of my job was checking off the food. I could recognize the categories on the bill but I could not match the odors and the food together. In China we never have General Tso chicken or sesame chicken. That is a very interesting thing.
Guishan Chen says in the film, “American dream, I haven’t achieved it yet” and then later, he says, “The restaurant is killing me.” What do you think the “American dream” might realistically look like for this family?
I think there are many different definitions for American dream. American dream is like chasing their entire life — Guishan, his family, they came to the United States like other Chinese restaurant owners, they all take the same path to here.
They can shape their American dream by working hard, that is the only way for them to shape their dreams. (Without speaking good English) they assume there is no other job they can do. Making food and doing the restaurant business is only way they can survive here.
Some writers have compared this film to “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” because of the father/son relationship. Did that resonate for you?
The father, he wants his younger son back to home but he knows his younger son won’t come back to home. It’s a very traditional Chinese way between fathers and their children, because in China you have to — in most circumstances, the children have to obey their father’s will.
In his younger son’s heart, in his mind, he wants to do something on his own but he’s afraid of refusing his father’s will. So it’s very contradictory.
The film is very real. I didn’t want to make a film like, make his father as a good man or a bad guy. I just documented their daily life. I think his father in the film is showing two different sides about his personality. One side, the father is a really hardworking person. And another side, his father is very harsh to their family. He keeps everybody very busy, keeps control.
I noticed you were there until 3 a.m. one night after the restaurant was slammed for hours. That’s intense.
That is Christmas Eve, other restaurants are all closed. His restaurant was the only restaurant open that day, so everybody from that area just flood into their restaurant. They got a really really busy day. He fired the dishwasher and had to wash all the dishes by himself, that’s why he stays in the restaurant until 3 a.m.
Since you were a former employee, did it feel weird not to step in and help?
He never asked me that. He’s a really tough guy, he’s a superman. He literally can do anything, everything by himself. Before his family take over this restaurant, he had three or four more staff. He wanted to save more money so he fired the dishwasher and the bus boy and the other cook, three guys, and he takes over three positions by himself. He’s doing triple work every day.
Sometimes I feel like the restaurant is just like a jail. No one knows. There’s no sunshine, no sunshine comes from outside. All of his family has to stay in the restaurant from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. I couldn’t do this like them.