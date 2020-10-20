Milwaukee Film Festival: 'We Don't Deserve Dogs' celebrates our furry friends

The in-person Milwaukee Film Festivals were great, but one drawback was that the festival frowned upon bringing your dogs into the movie theater. “Frowned upon” as in, “Would kick you out if you tried.”
One advantage of this year’s festival, which of course is entirely online this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, is that your dogs can jump up on your couch (if that’s allowed in your household) and watch with you. And that’s especially nice with “We Don’t Deserve Dogs,” Matthew Salleh’s delightful documentary about dogs all over the world and the people who love them. You can stream it for $8 now though Oct. 29.
“Dogs” has an episodic structure, as Salleh travels to 11 countries, including Chile, Vietnam, Scotland and Uganda, to examine the variety of relationships that people have with their dogs. We start off in Chile, with Chino, a husky “community dog” who travels the streets of Santiago, making regular visits to meet (and get treats from) a pet store owner, a church security guard, a convenience store owner and more.
What’s funny is that each of those humans don’t seem to know that Chino has these other friendships going, and they all think that they’re the ones who have adopted him. As for Chino, he isn’t talking. This segment reminded me of the 2019 Wisconsin Film Festival documentary “Los Reyes,” which followed the lives of two street dogs who hung out at a skateboard park.
Without any transition, Salleh takes us next to Uganda, where former child soldiers traumatized by the horrors they witnessed (and sometimes committed) are assigned dog companions to help them with their post-traumatic stress disorder. After the lightness of the Chino section, this episode is harrowing and moving, as these people, often outcasts in their own communities, find redemption in the eyes of their dogs. This section gives the title of the documentary an unexpectedly sobering angle; these survivors do wonder if they deserve a dog’s love.
From there, we bounce around the globe, meeting with a truffle hunter and his favorite pooch in Italy and a dog walker in Istanbul who can walk a dozen dogs at a time with ease. The transitions are abrupt, and there are no title cards to tell the viewer what country we’re in next, so the effect can be a little disorienting.
But it also underscores the movie’s thesis that the bond between humans and dogs transcends borders. One old man tells a story of the dog he abandoned, only to feel remorse and return months later to try and find him. By that point, the dog had moved on to a new, happy life, leaving the man with the complicated emotions that one might have over the end of a long-term relationship.
The only segment that really doesn’t fit — and shockingly so — is the segment in Vietnam, which visits a Vietnamese couple who have a butcher shop where they sell — well, you can probably guess what. Perhaps Salleh meant to show the full range of human-dog relationships in the world, but it’s jarring and upsetting for a dog lover to watch.
Which brings us to another advantage of streaming a film at home versus watching it in a theater. In a theater, you can’t fast-forward ahead a few minutes.
