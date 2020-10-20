Milwaukee Film Festival: 'We Don't Deserve Dogs' celebrates our furry friends

What’s funny is that each of those humans don’t seem to know that Chino has these other friendships going, and they all think that they’re the ones who have adopted him. As for Chino, he isn’t talking. This segment reminded me of the 2019 Wisconsin Film Festival documentary “Los Reyes,” which followed the lives of two street dogs who hung out at a skateboard park.

Without any transition, Salleh takes us next to Uganda, where former child soldiers traumatized by the horrors they witnessed (and sometimes committed) are assigned dog companions to help them with their post-traumatic stress disorder. After the lightness of the Chino section, this episode is harrowing and moving, as these people, often outcasts in their own communities, find redemption in the eyes of their dogs. This section gives the title of the documentary an unexpectedly sobering angle; these survivors do wonder if they deserve a dog’s love.