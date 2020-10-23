Milwaukee Film Festival: 'Black Bear' flashes its claws when you least expect it

Her reverie is broken when the couple who owns the house, Gabe (Christopher Abbott) and his pregnant girlfriend Blair (Sarah Gadon). The sumptuous house is big enough for the three of them (it’s actually big enough for 30 people to live comfortably), but almost immediately tension starts to mount. Blair senses a flirtation between Gabe and Allison, and the couple begins sniping at each other over a late-night bottle of wine, with Allison watching (and subtly egging on) the show.

So far, so good. “Black Bear” feels like a typical well-acted indie drama from a filmmaker who has a lot of John Cassavetes movies on his shelf. But then Levine does the filmmaking equivalent of sweeping all the dishes off the kitchen table with his forearm, letting them crash to the floor, and then totally resetting the table.

I won’t spoil what happens, but the reset adds a new layer to the relationship in the film that suddenly invigorates “Black Bear” and makes it a much more playful and unexpected film, sort of commenting on itself as it goes. The cinematography changes from elegant and composed to jittery and handheld to mark the shift. But the film never loses its structural integrity or just becomes postmodern for postmodern’s sake. It’s going somewhere.