Milwaukee Film Festival: 'Black Bear' flashes its claws when you least expect it

Writer-director Lawrence Michael Levine dedicates his new film “Black Bear” to his wife and creative partner Sophie Takal, and it’s been fascinating to watch the pair’s evolution in indie film over the years. Since the dizzy mystery-comedy of 2014 “Wild Canaries,” they’ve taken darker paths separately and together, with 2016’s mind-bending “Always Shine” (directed by Takal, written by Levine) to Takal’s feminist remake of “Black Christmas.”
“Black Bear” feels especially appropriate for Levine to dedicate to Sakal, since it very much has on its mind the blurred line between a personal and professional collaboration. The film is now available to view through the Milwaukee Film Festival through Oct. 29, and will be on VOD on December 4.
At first, it all seems so simple. Aubrey Plaza plays Allison, a screenwriter whose decamped to a lakeside artists’ retreat in the Adirondacks to recharge her creative batteries. The first image of the film, and one we keep returning to, is Allison sitting cross-legged on the dock, staring out into the fog as if it were a blank page.
Her reverie is broken when the couple who owns the house, Gabe (Christopher Abbott) and his pregnant girlfriend Blair (Sarah Gadon). The sumptuous house is big enough for the three of them (it’s actually big enough for 30 people to live comfortably), but almost immediately tension starts to mount. Blair senses a flirtation between Gabe and Allison, and the couple begins sniping at each other over a late-night bottle of wine, with Allison watching (and subtly egging on) the show.
So far, so good. “Black Bear” feels like a typical well-acted indie drama from a filmmaker who has a lot of John Cassavetes movies on his shelf. But then Levine does the filmmaking equivalent of sweeping all the dishes off the kitchen table with his forearm, letting them crash to the floor, and then totally resetting the table.
I won’t spoil what happens, but the reset adds a new layer to the relationship in the film that suddenly invigorates “Black Bear” and makes it a much more playful and unexpected film, sort of commenting on itself as it goes. The cinematography changes from elegant and composed to jittery and handheld to mark the shift. But the film never loses its structural integrity or just becomes postmodern for postmodern’s sake. It’s going somewhere.
Levine’s writing cuts to the heart of each of the three characters, and the actors are more than game to hit every curveball the screenplay throws at them. For those used to seeing Plaza in an exquisitely deadpan comic role in “Parks & Recreation” or “Safety Not Guaranteed,” she’s a revelation here, taking Allison to some emotionally messy places that we’ve never seen Plaza go before. Abbott perfectly plays the manipulative entitlement of the self-identified nice guy, and Gadon’s seemingly poised exterior conceals hidden depths.
I’m leaving a lot unsaid in order to preserve the surprises that Levine has in store for the viewer. Suffice to say that it’s a shame that this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival is virtual this year; there would have been some great conversations in the lobby after “Black Bear” was over.
