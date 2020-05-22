'Military Wives' sings a very familiar tune

In the late 1990s and early aughts, it seemed like the local arthouse theater always had at least one British comedy-drama playing, in which a plucky group of disparate characters band together for a common cause, whether starting a brass band (“Brassed Off!”), taking off their clothes (“Calendar Girls”) or, also taking off their clothes (“The Full Monty”).

Decades later, “The Full Monty” director Peter Cattaneo goes back to the well with “Military Wives." It’s a comedy-drama that has its heart in the right place but is a little light on both the comedy and the drama. It premieres Friday on video-on-demand as well as on Hulu.

The film is inspired, broadly, by the popularity of choirs started by the wives of British soldiers stationed all over the world — one of the choirs even had a hit single in the UK. “Military Wives,” written by Rosanne Finn and Rachel Tunnard, is a fictional story about the wives at a military base called Flitcroft, who stay on base while their spouses head to Afghanistan. They do their best to live normal lives, but you can see the anxiety flit across their faces whenever the phone rings or there’s a knock at the door.