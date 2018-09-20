One more thing to get mad at Donald Trump about: If Hillary Clinton had won, Michael Moore would likely have made a terrific documentary about the Flint water crisis.
Instead, Trump won, and Moore had to step into the ring with him with “Fahrenheit 11/9,” a sequel of sorts to his 2004 film about George W. Bush, “Fahrenheit 9/11.” The scenes about Trump are furious, funny and predictably over-the-top — at one point, Moore literally puts Trump’s words in Hitler’s mouth.
But Moore also spends a lot of time on the crisis in Flint, sobering and powerful scenes that don’t quite connect to the rest of the documentary. The result is a fast-moving but fractured film that sends you out of the theater with your blood pumping, but unsure of where to go from there.
Trump would probably enjoy the first 7 minutes or so of “Fahrenheit 11/9,” which shows the days before the 2016 election, with confident Democrats dancing to “Fight Song” at rallies and smugly predicting a Clinton blowout. When the returns come in on Election Night, the soundtrack sounds like something out of a horror movie. “How the f--- did this happen?” Moore asks.
“Fahrenheit 11/9” is largely an attempt to bolster Moore’s argument that Trump’s election, far from an anomaly, was actually decades in the making in a country that had allowed its democratic principles to decay. He points fingers at a long list of culprits, and mostly points not to the right but to the center-left, including Hillary and Bill Clinton, the New York Times, CNN, the West Virginia Democratic Party and, most surprisingly, Gwen Stefani. (OK, that one’s a little far-fetched.)
Moore is deft as always in mixing talking-head interviews, archival footage, witty music cues and his own pissed-off musings to make his case. Where he seemed positively cheery on his last film, “Where to Invade Next,” there’s an anger and an urgency here that we haven’t seen since, well, “Fahrenheit 9/11” 14 years ago.
That anger is most on display when Moore covers the water crisis in his hometown, when Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder switched the city’s water supply from drinking water sourced from Lake Huron to the polluted Flint River. Over 100,000 residents, including over 10,000 children, were exposed to elevated lead levels, which state officials initially covered up.
The Flint scenes are powerful, as Moore interviews residents, doctors and officials and goes after Snyder with a verve not seen since “Roger & Me.” Even those who think they understand what happened in Flint will be shocked by what they see. The local GM plant was allowed to switch back to Lake Huron when it was discovered that the Flint water was rusting auto parts. Meanwhile, the residents still had to drink it.
But Moore’s attempts to connect the tragedy in Flint to his larger Trump narrative feels strained, and “Fahrenheit 11/9” becomes something of a hodgepodge, losing focus in the home stretch just when Moore should be driving his points home.
The dire warnings of the Trump administration’s threats to democracy are leavened somewhat by Moore’s interviews with activists, including the Parkland teens and Democratic Socialist candidates like Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, who Moore clearly admires for pushing back against not only the right but a Democratic establishment he feels has been too complacent.
Watching “Fahrenheit,” it's debatable whether the feature documentary model works for Moore anymore. He might be better off shifting to shorter, punchier documentaries on specific issues that he could release online more quickly.
Except for Flint. I still want to see that full-length movie.