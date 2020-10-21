'Martin Eden' is a pastiche of other, better Italian movies

Martin (Luci Marinelli) is a hot-tempered Italian sailor who ended his education after primary school to sail the open seas. Now a disaffected adult, Martin has dreams of becoming an important writer, “one of the eyes through which the world sees” as he puts it. It’s a goal that everyone around him dismisses as a fantasy.

He gets his chance at greatness when he saves a young man from being beaten by hoodlums on the docks. The man’s grateful sister Elena (Jessica Cressy) takes Martin into her family’s upper-class home, where she encourages his writerly dreams. To prove himself worthy of both her and himself, Martin sits down at an old typewriter and gets to work.

Cue several scenes of Martin typing furiously away (I’m amazed he doesn’t break the typewriter) as the unpaid bills and rejected manuscripts pile up all around him. Eventually, Martin becomes successful, and is transformed — beautiful suits, elegant home, fashionable blond haircut. But he’s just as miserable as a rich man as he was as a poor man, and comes to a tragic end.