'Martin Eden' is a pastiche of other, better Italian movies

Jack London’s 1909 novel “Martin Eden” may be considered timeless, but never more so than in a new adaptation by filmmaker Pietro Marcello.
Marcello seems to have conceived the film as if it were a lost artifact from Italian arthouse cinema. The movie looks exactly like it had been filmed in the 1960s or 1970s, from the editing to the lighting to the cinematography.
Then there are elements within the film that don’t fit into that time frame — the soundtrack is 1980s Euro-pop, the clothes and automobiles right out of the 1950s. Most noticeably, Marcello threads in clips of archival footage that could be culled from any time in the last century. For a cinephile with a shelf full of Criterion Collection Blu-rays, “Martin Eden” is a true visual feast.
But strip away all of those cultural touchstones, and what do you have? The truth is that “Martin Eden” on its own is not very compelling as a movie, bringing little that’s fresh to the familiar story of a tortured artist suffering for his craft.
“Martin Eden” will screen this week as part of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Spotlight Cinema series beginning Wednesday night. Museum members can rent the movie online free for a week, while non-members can pay a rental fee. The film is also available to stream as part of the Milwaukee Film Festival.
Martin (Luci Marinelli) is a hot-tempered Italian sailor who ended his education after primary school to sail the open seas. Now a disaffected adult, Martin has dreams of becoming an important writer, “one of the eyes through which the world sees” as he puts it. It’s a goal that everyone around him dismisses as a fantasy.
He gets his chance at greatness when he saves a young man from being beaten by hoodlums on the docks. The man’s grateful sister Elena (Jessica Cressy) takes Martin into her family’s upper-class home, where she encourages his writerly dreams. To prove himself worthy of both her and himself, Martin sits down at an old typewriter and gets to work.
Cue several scenes of Martin typing furiously away (I’m amazed he doesn’t break the typewriter) as the unpaid bills and rejected manuscripts pile up all around him. Eventually, Martin becomes successful, and is transformed — beautiful suits, elegant home, fashionable blond haircut. But he’s just as miserable as a rich man as he was as a poor man, and comes to a tragic end.
The problem is that, whether as a rich man, poor man, sailor or genius, Martin is just not that interesting or appealing as a main character. He seems to exist entirely in opposition to others — we see him tear into the socialists at a union rally, and heap the bourgeoisie with scorn in elegant parlors. His work is described as brutal and uncompromising by others, but we never hear any of it.
From the viewer’s perspective, Martin Eden is basically a poser whose literary gifts we have to take on faith. All we see is him verbally and physically abusing everyone around him. The more others try to help him, the more abuse they receive.
It’s hard to see how Martin’s unpleasant character fits into the wider tableaux of past eras that Marcello has created around him, other than in the hopes it will make him seem more interesting. “Martin Eden” certainly looks like a great movie, but never becomes one.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!