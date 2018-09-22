For the first five minutes, “Life Itself” is a leading candidate for the worst movie of the year. The camera restlessly follows one character after another, accompanied by badly written, intrusive voiceover from Samuel L. Jackson doing a broad Samuel L. Jackson imitation. I’ve never thought I would say this before, but please be quiet, Samuel L. Jackson.
Fortunately, it’s then revealed that what we’ve just watched is the terrible screenplay written by the main character, Will (Oscar Isaac). Whew! But the thing is that if you show you can make a deliberately bad movie, it puts a little pressure on to show that you can make a deliberately good one, too.
“Life Itself” isn’t bad, exactly, and has some good performances. But it’s bizarrely misguided, with a bad-faith narrative that is constantly springing surprises on the viewer for emotional shock value. It’s as if writer-director Dan Fogelman (“This is Us”) thinks the best way to get us to well up with tears is to smack us in the face.
In happier days, Will was married and in love with Abby (Olivia Wilde), a woman whose ardent and inexplicable love of the 1997 Bob Dylan album “Time Out of Mind” might be a clue that she’s the creation of a middle-aged, male screenwriter. Fogelman also saddles Abby with delivering the film’s titular line and heavy-handed theme, that “life itself is the ultimate unreliable narrator.”
I think this betrays a deep misunderstanding of what an unreliable narrator is. But Fogelman uses it as license to mess with the audience, giving us information and then revealing that the opposite is true. When Abby leaves Will, he becomes an emotional mess, and his therapist (Annette Bening) tries to sort out the truth from Will’s illusions about Will and Abby’s relationship.
But that’s only some of the film. Another section in the film follows Will and Abby’s grown daughter (Olivia Cooke). And then there’s a third chapter involving a group of seemingly unrelated characters in Spain, led by Antonio Banderas as a rich, lonely land baron. There’s a strange fascination in watching Fogelman manipulate these characters to try and bring them together for a tidy climax.
Banderas acts the heck out of his part, and Isaac also finds some humor in Will’s sad-sack character. But they and the other actors are forced to jump through so many narrative hoops that their performances feel airless. I never believed for a second that any of these characters exist beyond what we see on screen. A film called “Life Itself” feels utterly quarantined from life itself.