'Manchurian Candidate' to, uh, 'Geostorm': 10 movies that feature in-person political conventions

No backroom wheeling-and-dealing. No heated demonstrations on the convention floor. Not even one balloon dropped.
This week’s virtual Democratic National Convention and next week’s virtual Republican National Convention are a far cry from what we usually think of when it comes to party conventions. While it’s open to debate whether parties even need conventions, now that nominations are settled by voters in primaries rather than by party bosses, people still love the chance to gather together to show party unity and get energized for the fall election.
Some people are loving the new socially distanced innovations of this year's DNC, like the roll call from the delegates' home states. But if you're missing the crowded chaos of a traditional convention hall, there are plenty of movies that have used conventions as backdrops for high political drama, from “Medium Cool” to “The Manchurian Candidate” to, um, “Geostorm.” Here are a few favorites, along with where to stream them if available. (If not, I'm sure Four Star Video has them for rent.)
1. “The Manchurian Candidate” – Probably the best known convention scene in movies takes place at the tense climax of John Frankenheimer’s 1964 conspiracy thriller, in which a war hero is brainwashed into attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate. The original can be streamed on Cinemax's site, while the 2004 remake with Denzel Washington is on Showtime's site.
2. “Medium Cool” – Haskell Wexler’s hot-button political drama was filmed in and around the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, capturing the antiwar protests and police crackdown in Grant Park as it told the story of a cameraman (Robert Forster) finding his conscience amid the chaos. I couldn't find it streaming anywhere, but the Criterion Collection released an excellent Blu-ray edition.
3. “Bombshell” – The most recent appearance of a convention at the movies is in this 2019 film about sexual harassment at Fox News. Charlize Theron plays Megyn Kelly, who is covering the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland when she finds out that her boss, Roger Ailes, has been forced out. It's available to rent on video-on-demand from iTunes, Amazon Video and other sites.
4. “Born on the Fourth of July” – You get two conventions for the price of one ticket in Oliver Stone’s 1989 drama about Ron Kovic (Tom Cruise), a paralyzed Vietnam veteran who joins the antiwar movement. We see Kovic crash the 1972 Republican National Convention and get accosted by Nixon supporters and police, and then the film ends with Kovic about to address the crowd at the 1976 Democratic National Convention. It's streaming on Starz.
5. “The Best Man” – When political pundits dream of convention drama, they often refer to this 1964 drama, based on Gore Vidal’s play of the same name, in which two candidates (Henry Fonda and Cliff Robertson) battle behind the scenes at a convention for the endorsement of the retiring president (Spencer Tracy) and to secure the nomination. It's not streaming anywhere, either, although you can watch the 1999 Taye Diggs romantic comedy of the same name on Starz, so that's something?
6. “Conventioneers” – This microbudget indie film was shot in and around the 2004 Republican National Convention, as a GOP staffer and an anti-Bush activist who once dated in college reconnect. It’s like a red state/blue state riff on “Before Sunrise,” until a rancid final scene that demolishes the even-handed tone of the film. You can rent it on Vimeo on Demand.
7. “Game Change” – Julianne Moore is Sarah Palin and Ed Harris is John McCain in this HBO film about the 2008 presidential race, in which we see Palin’s nomination speech at the Republican National Convention. It's streaming on HBO MAX.
8. “The Last Party” – Decades before he’d become Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes, Robert Downey Jr. brought a camera onto the floor of the 1992 Democratic National Convention in New York in this gonzo documentary, which mixes earnest interviews with fellow celebrities and footage capturing the exuberant chaos of a convention. You can watch it for free on VUDU.
9. “The Seduction of Joe Tynan" - One of the more memorable convention speeches in movies takes place in this 1979 drama, which stars Alan Alda as a liberal U.S. senator with presidential ambitions who is carrying on an affair with a labor lawyer played by Meryl Streep. The film ends with Alda making amends to his long-suffering wife during his convention speech. It's not available on streaming, so try Four Star.
10. “Geostorm” – While domestic politics doesn’t play a huge role in this 2017 Gerard Butler action film about malfunctioning climate-control satellites unleashing a planet-destroying storm – a “geostorm,” if you will – it does include a scene where Butler rescues the President (Andy Garcia) from traitorous underlings and deadly lightning at the Democratic National Convention. At least Milwaukee didn’t have to worry about that. You can rent it on video-on-demand, and it's on regular rotation on weekend afternoons on TNT.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!