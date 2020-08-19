'Manchurian Candidate' to, uh, 'Geostorm': 10 movies that feature in-person political conventions

No backroom wheeling-and-dealing. No heated demonstrations on the convention floor. Not even one balloon dropped.

This week’s virtual Democratic National Convention and next week’s virtual Republican National Convention are a far cry from what we usually think of when it comes to party conventions. While it’s open to debate whether parties even need conventions, now that nominations are settled by voters in primaries rather than by party bosses, people still love the chance to gather together to show party unity and get energized for the fall election.

Some people are loving the new socially distanced innovations of this year's DNC, like the roll call from the delegates' home states. But if you're missing the crowded chaos of a traditional convention hall, there are plenty of movies that have used conventions as backdrops for high political drama, from “Medium Cool” to “The Manchurian Candidate” to, um, “Geostorm.” Here are a few favorites, along with where to stream them if available. (If not, I'm sure Four Star Video has them for rent.)