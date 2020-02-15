Make 'shroom in your schedule for 'Fantastic Fungi' documentary

Brie Larson is famous for playing Captain Marvel. But in theaters this weekend, she truly plays a powerful, empathetic, world-saving superhero.

A mushroom.

More specifically, she's a fungi. Larson provides the voiceover for Lou Schwartzberg’s documentary “Fantastic Fungi,” narrated from the point of view of the interconnected web of 1.5 million specials of fungi, molds and yeasts that binds and supports the natural world.

“We are creation,” she intones. “We are regeneration. We are mushrooms.”

Schwartzberg’s gorgeous, insightful and eccentric documentary makes a persuasive case that fungi have superpowers. For those of us whose knowledge of mushroom boils down to two things (1. Could be harmful if eaten in the wild and 2. Great on pizza and steaks) “Fantastic Fungi” is a real eye-opener.

It turns out only a few species of mushroom are actually poisonous, and your odds are no worse than if you ate a berry you found in the woods. More importantly, fungi are the great balancer in nature. We may primarily think of them as being present at the end of life, as flora or fauna die and decay. But that process is also the beginning of life, as that decaying process puts nutrients back into the earth for life to begin again.