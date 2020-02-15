You are the owner of this article.
Make 'shroom in your schedule for 'Fantastic Fungi' documentary
Make 'shroom in your schedule for 'Fantastic Fungi' documentary

Fantastic Fungi

"Fantastic Fungi" is a documentary that explores the regenerative properties of mushrooms and other fungi. 

 PUBLICITY PHOTO

Brie Larson is famous for playing Captain Marvel. But in theaters this weekend, she truly plays a powerful, empathetic, world-saving superhero.

A mushroom.

More specifically, she's a fungi. Larson provides the voiceover for Lou Schwartzberg’s documentary “Fantastic Fungi,” narrated from the point of view of the interconnected web of 1.5 million specials of fungi, molds and yeasts that binds and supports the natural world.

“We are creation,” she intones. “We are regeneration. We are mushrooms.”

Schwartzberg’s gorgeous, insightful and eccentric documentary makes a persuasive case that fungi have superpowers. For those of us whose knowledge of mushroom boils down to two things (1. Could be harmful if eaten in the wild and 2. Great on pizza and steaks) “Fantastic Fungi” is a real eye-opener.

It turns out only a few species of mushroom are actually poisonous, and your odds are no worse than if you ate a berry you found in the woods. More importantly, fungi are the great balancer in nature. We may primarily think of them as being present at the end of life, as flora or fauna die and decay. But that process is also the beginning of life, as that decaying process puts nutrients back into the earth for life to begin again.

These regenerative properties make fungi and mushrooms applicable in all sorts of ways. Our main tour guide through the world of fungi is Paul Stamets, a cheerful bearded ex-logger who cuts down trees so he can see what cool mushrooms bloom on their dead trunks. Stamets tells how he discovered his love of fungi while a stuttering boy, shyly looking down at the ground. Instead of staring into people’s eyes, he was staring down at the mushrooms.

Schwartzberg illustrates the world of fungi through some trippy visual effects sequences and high-def time-lapse photography showing mushrooms emerging from the ground like rubbery little flowers. More than just beautiful, the stunning footage helps the viewer see fungi with the rapturous awe that mycologists like Stamets do.

Speaking of trippy, “Fantastic Fungi” does delves into the psilocybin in some “magic mushrooms.” They’re known for their hallucinatory effects, of course, but Stamets and some other scientists see them as much more than just a hippie drug. Some now believe they may be applicable in very small doses to treat disorders ranging from anxiety to depression.

Whether “Fantastic Fungi” will make the average viewer as much of a mushroom-head as Stamets is questionable. But the film is such an engaging tour through a strange new world beneath our feet. Its enthusiasm spreads like, well, fungus.

FANTASTIC FUNGI

Three stars

Brie Larson, Paul Stamets

Not rated

1 hour 20 minutes

Now playing at Marcus Point

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

