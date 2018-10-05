Sometimes the best way to gain perspective on a place is to leave it. Sometimes the best way to gain perspective on yourself is to go somewhere else.
Both things happen in Miao Wang’s “Maineland,” a new documentary that follows two Chinese students who spend three years at an exclusive prep school in rural Maine. Wang avoids easy conclusions, instead preferring to observe the tiny little moments of connection and alienation that these students experience.
“Maineland” has its Madison premiere on Friday night at 7 p.m. at UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall as part of the Asian American Media Spotlight festival. Admission is free.
Stella Xinyi Zhu and Harry Junru He come to Freyburg Academy carrying a load of expectations from their well-to-do parents. Stella and Harry feel pressure from their well-to-do parents to go into high-paying careers like international finance. At one point, Stella tells a guidance counselor that her dream is to be a teacher, but her parents wouldn’t allow it. “It’s my dream, but it’s too common.”
Despite that pressure, Stella does manage to relax and make friends at their new American school, although we see that foreign students tend to associate mostly with each other. (More than half the students at Freyburg are from China.) On a family visit, Stella’s mother teases that she should work more on her study skills than her social skills, and she’s not really kidding.
Harry, on the other hand, finds his social awkwardness just as prevalent in America as it was in China, if not more so. There’s a quietly heartbreaking scene where a female friend who clearly cares for him says goodbye to him, and he’s too shy to really respond in kind. The tiny, wistful backward glance she gives as she walks away is piercing.
Those wanting more dramatic developments, or more definitive insights into the immigrant experience, might be frustrated by “Maineland.” Wang prefers to lay back and observe, watching the students negotiate the competing pressures of school and family life while enjoying some of the familiar pleasures of high school life, like dancing at prom or eating s’mores around the campfire.
By the end of the film, Harry and Stella seem a little more assured, a little more confident in which parts of American and Chinese life they appreciate and which they don’t. We care enough about them to wonder where in the world they go next.