Can you make a suspenseful movie about a race that lasts nine months? “Maiden” tells the story of an unlikely crew that defied expectations at the 1989-90 Whitbread Round the World sailing race and makes the epic journey a thrilling and inspiring one.
What distinguished the crew of the “Maiden” was, as the name of the yacht suggests, its crew. All eight of them were women, unheard of in the male-dominated world of competitive sailing.
Before the Maiden, the only women to have participated in the race served as cooks for the male crew, treated as little more than servants. The excuses are various — women don’t have the stamina, don’t have the strength, etc. — but it all boils down to the same thing: It’s a boys’ club for privileged boys.
Tracy Edwards seems like the least likely — and most likely person — to force her way into that club and prove herself. The documentary shows she wasn’t a lifelong sailor, having fallen into it by happenstance. And she was not a part of the white-shoed, V-neck sweater world of British sailing. She was a working-class British teen and high school dropout, independent-minded and rebellious. A “little horror,” her mother calls Edwards as a teenager, not without affection.
She would not take no for an answer. After serving as a cook on one of those vessels, she got home and was ready to go back out on the ocean. As a captain, not a servant. She bought a used yacht, assembled a crew, found a sponsor, and set sail.
Alex Holmes’ exhilarating film documents that 33,000-mile journey, leg by leg, day by day, wave by wave. Holmes has access to copious amounts of footage shot during the voyage, and what strikes the viewer is that the ocean appears to have two speeds: 1) flat, bone-crushing boredom and 2) constant going-to-kill-you waves.
It’s hard to know which mode is worse for the sailors on the Maiden. The crashing waves and howling winds are genuinely scary (“The ocean is always trying to kill you,” Edwards says in the film). But maybe that tension is worse than the tedium of sitting, inching along, unable to make up ground against the boat in front of you.
When they dock in port between legs of the race, the Maiden crew at first face headwinds of sexism. Fellow sailors merely dismiss the women, but it's British journalists who are downright vicious, mocking the women at every turn and asking demeaning questions about makeup and “catfighting.” At times, the women cannily use the media's sexism to their advantage. After one disappointing leg, the women sail into port wearing bathing suits, knowing it will distract the reporters from focusing on their underwhelming performance.
As the crew of the Maiden start to prove themselves against their male competitors, it feels like they have a chance of not just acquitting themselves honorably but actually winning. "Maiden" builds speed and momentum, and, at every point, a growing number of fans (including a lot of young girls) arrive in each port to cheer them on.
Holmes cuts back and forth between the fuzzy videotape footage from the ‘80s and sharp, high-def interviews with the women today. It’s as if we’re watching these women not just grow old, but sharpen into focus as the women they were always meant to be.
Edwards, in particular, has a twinkling, commanding presence in her present-day interviews. She seems at peace as a woman in her 50s, but has lost none of her youthful verve. If the opportunity came up to sail around the world again, you expect she’d at least consider it.
Especially if someone told her she couldn’t.