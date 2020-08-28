It’s been about six months since Jim Healy has seen a movie in a movie theater. For the UW-Cinematheque director and Wisconsin Film Festival programming director, it’s the longest stretch he hasn’t gone to the movies since he was 4 years old.

After being shut down since early March due to concerns about COVID-19 spread, Marcus Point and Marcus Palace theaters open Friday, with AMC Madison 6 following on Sept. 3. While the shutdown forced many new movies to be delayed or moved to online video-on-demand releases, the theaters will have new movies like Marvel’s “The New Mutants” on Aug. 28, and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on Sept. 3.

But Healy says he isn’t going back yet.

“Personally, I’m not ready to go back to the theater,” he said. “I’m not going to be a guinea pig, as much as I love movies and really miss it more than anything right now. I can’t see that it would be worth it.”

At the other end of the spectrum is Scott Hansen, a Milwaukee resident who used to review movies for the Sheboygan Press, and still does on his @mkemovieman Twitter account. Hansen has been going to movies in Milwaukee since Marcus Corporation reopened two theaters there in late June, and feels perfectly comfortable with the safety protocols the company has put in place.

“I definitely have felt safe every time I’ve gone," Hansen said. “I acknowledge that I’m someone who is taking proper precautions. I’m pro-mask, and if I’m not eating I will wear it in the theater.”

Theater owners are banking that there are a lot of movie fans out there like Hansen, excited to get back into a movie theater and willing to abide by safety restrictions to do so. The lack of business has already caused one casualty in Madison’s movie landscape; New Vision Fitchburg 18, which houses Madison’s only IMAX screen, announced this summer it would not reopen. Flix Brewhouse Madison and Market Square Theatres have not yet announced if or when they will reopen.

“Our industry has been pretty much shut down for five months,” said Marcus Theatres CEO Rolando Rodriguez. “I tell people that this is like having your car battery dead for five months, and you're now jumpstarting it. You're jumpstarting an industry again.”

Slow opening

In Dane County, at least, it will be a gradual restart. Under Dane County’s “Forward Dane” plan, movie theaters are classified as “mass indoor gatherings.” The county is currently at Phase 1, which allows for a maximum of only 10 people for each screening. (By comparison, Milwaukee currently allows 50 percent capacity for each screening.) That number would increase to 50 people if coronavirus metrics improve enough for Dane County health officials to move the county to Phase 2.

Rodriguez said reopening theaters at such low attendance levels was more about bolstering confidence among customers that theaters are safe, and that he hoped public officials would feel confident in theater procedures to increase theater capacity as well.

In addition to keeping those five pairs of seats socially distanced from each other, Marcus Theatres is requiring patrons to wear a mask when they are not eating or drinking. Tickets and even concessions can be ordered in advance to minimize contact while in the theater, and for in-person purchases, a plexiglass barrier protects both customers and employees. After the movie is over, patrons are guided to immediately leave the theater in a socially distanced manner, and each theater is cleaned and disinfected between showings.

Rodriguez said Marcus officials developed these protocols while working with health officials over the course of several months, and tested them at six theaters that were reopened in late June. Rodriguez said the response from customers has been very positive, and pointed to the positive comments he’s seen on social media from those who have returned to theaters.

“We spent a great deal of time making sure that we put in the safety protocols necessary and an entire plan to make it healthy and safe, while still maintaining an entertainment environment,” he said. “We opened up six test theaters, and those were intended to really test our protocols. And we were pleasantly surprised with that. Everything went great, we got a lot of great feedback from our customers and our associates."

Is it safe?

But they face a lot of concern from public health officials and the general public. The Centers for Disease Control lists moviegoing among higher-risk activities for coronavirus because it brings people indoors and in close proximity for an extended period of time.

“A movie theater is a place where you sit with a room full of strangers eating and drinking for two to three hours with sub-optimal ventilation,” said Ann Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “It’s exactly the type of scenario we need to be avoiding to reduce opportunity for the virus to spread.”

But other public health officials say that the risks of moviegoing can be minimized with proper precautions. Dr. Robert Lahita, chairman of St. Joseph’s Public Health in New Jersey, told Vulture that he was impressed with the safety measures theaters were putting in place. ““If you’re going to do phase four opening of essentially nonessential locales such as restaurants, gyms, tattoo parlors, and barbershops, I would think those would be of more risk than going to a movie theater, because of their inherent proximity to strangers.”

Hansen said that his first trip or two back to the movie theater was a little awkward, as patrons got used to navigating the new safety protocols.

“You can definitely feel a sense of ‘How does this work?’ ‘How should we act?’” Hansen said. “You can just see it in the body language of all the moviegoers. To their credit, the employees that I’ve interacted with have been amazing in terms of welcoming you, guiding you. It’s clear to me that they’re taking the safety protocols seriously.”

Healy said he’s comfortable with a wait-and-see approach, as both a movie lover and as a movie exhibitor at the UW Cinematheque campus screenings. He said he wouldn’t be comfortable reopening the Vilas Hall theater even with a 10-person limit per screening, and university officials, who are focusing on students returning to classes, wouldn’t allow it anyway. Instead the Cinematheque will continue to offer a new film to stream for free each week.

The 'Tenet' factor

One factor driving the reopening of theaters now is that movie studios, which delayed all their summer movies into late 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, are releasing new films like “Tenet” again into theaters. While Marcus was showing classic films in its open theaters this summer, Rodriguez said theaters really need new movies like “Tenet” to bring audiences in.

Healy said he thinks a lot is riding on the next four to six weeks in terms of both movie theaters and movie production, which is also starting to open back up after months of shutdown.

“It’s too soon to make a call on anything,” he said. “This next month is going to be really crucial to how things go in both production and distribution, what kinds of outbreaks can be traced to movie and TV sets, and what kind of outbreaks can be traced to specific screenings at specific auditoriums. If things go smoothly for the next six weeks or so, maybe we’ll see a return to normalcy by the end of the year.”

There’s concern in the movie industry that audiences have gotten so used to streaming movies on Netflix and VOD over the last five months that going back to a movie theater feels less necessary. To promote the moviegoing experience, Tom Cruise posted a video Tuesday on Twitter of himself and "Mission: Impossible" director Christopher McQuarrie going to see "Tenet" (masked) at a London theater. "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved It." Cruise tweeted.

In a tumultuous year, Rodriguez believes the entertainment his business provides is needed more than ever.

“My message is we need a little fun in our lives,” he said. “A little fun that’s healthy and safe. I think that’s good for our mental well-being.

“And after five months of watching TV, I’ve had all the TV I could possibly consume.”

