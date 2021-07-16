Madison-based Bravebird threads line between art and activism

“Trace the Line” follows two independent Wisconsin artists — a Black poet named Asa and a white painter named Eva — who process the social upheaval created in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and last summer’s nationwide demonstrations against police brutality.

Filmed over 21 days, the coming-of-age tale sought to portray its subjects onscreen with dignity, as well as provide their crew behind-the-scenes with equitable opportunities.

That’s the philosophy of Cruz and his co-founder and spouse Noel Miranda’s video company. Dubbed “Cinema Dignité,” the production company strives to focus on gender and racial equity within their production crew, inspired by Cruz’s 17 years working in Hollywood in front of and behind the camera.

“I kept getting cast typed into delinquent roles,” said Cruz. His onscreen work began when he was eight years old, starring in television series’ like “Walker, Texas Ranger” and Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster sequel “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.”

“I couldn’t quite articulate what I was feeling as a kid, but it just didn’t feel right,” Cruz said.